Motorola Fusion One+ is Now Available in the US for $399

Motorola has announced that it is launching Fusion+ in the US. The latest from Motorola is priced at $399 and will be available from August 5th. The Motorola Fusion+ was launched in Europe in June this year and is now finally available in the US.

Motorola One Fusion+ Features and Specifications

The Motorola One Fusion+ comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Total Vision display that offers FHD+ resolution and supports HDR10. Motorola has ensured that there is no notch or punch hole to ruin the viewing experience. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, the One Fusion+ offers 128GB of internal storage that can be extended further via microSD card slot. Other features include a splash-resistant design and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Camera features on the One Fusion+ include quad-rear camera setup, consisting of a 64MP primary sensor (F1.8), 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor (F2.2), 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The 16MP front/selfie camera is concealed inside a pop-up mechanism. Connectivity features include LTE, dual-SIM card slot, GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging via 15W Turbo Charger.

Also on offer is Motorola One Fusion, a watered-down version that doesn’t offer a pop-up camera and comes with a 48MP camera unit at the rear. The unlocked Motorola One Fusion+ will be up for sale on Motorola’s website starting from tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how the Motorola One Fusion+ stacks up against Google Pixel 4a.