Microsoft Shares Three New Videos That Show off Surface Duo in Its Full Glory

Microsoft launched the Surface Duo at $1,399. The new dual-screen smartphone from Microsoft had us all curious. Unlike other smartphones with a foldable display, the Surface Duo features two separate displays held together by a hinge. Wondering how the Surface Duo works? Microsoft has released three new videos that showcase how Surface Duo works across multiple apps.

The company highlights how dual-screen increases productivity. The first video shows composing an email on the Surface Duo. As you can see in the video, you can use both the screens to read and reply to emails on Outlook. Furthermore, you can rotate the display by 90-degrees, and the lower display doubles up as a large QWERTY screen.

The second video highlights how you can view content across both the screens. You can open the Photos app in a different orientation and take a closer look at all the pictures without having to scroll all the way down. The last video showcases how you can open multiple browser windows and access each on a different screen. All three videos have a common theme, i.e having two displays is better than one.

Microsoft Surface Duo Features and Specifications

The Surface Duo comes fitted with two 5.6-inch OLED displays that offer a total screen size of 8.1-inch when connected. Camera specifications on Surface Duo include an 11-MP f/2.0 camera that offers HDR, low-light mode, and a hybrid-zoom of up to 7x. It supports both 4K and 1080p video recording at 30fps and 60fps. Microsoft has decided to go with a single camera that can be used for photography and video calling. The Surface Duo is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 paired with 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, the device offers up to 256GB of onboard storage.