Leaked Android Document Hints at Pixel 5a, Foldable Pixel, and More

Earlier this week, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Since the past one year, Samsung is working towards making foldable displays mainstream. An internal document has now revealed that Google is working on a foldable Pixel device and is developing Android builds for Pixel 5a.

The leaked document contains a list of operating systems released for all Pixel phones. It includes devices like Pixel 2, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a and the yet to be launched Pixel 5a. Apart from that, the internal document also mentions three devices that are in development. They are codenamed raven, oriole, and Passport.

In all likelihood, raven and oriole might be the codename for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL. Things get interesting as the third device, Passport is referred to as a “foldable.” Furthermore, the three devices are accompanied by labels that say “Q4 2021.” In other words, the foldable Pixel is likely to be launched alongside the Pixel 6 series by the end of 2021.

The document also reveals other relevant details, including the “October” launch date for Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. Meanwhile, the Pixel 5a is slated to launch in Q2 2021, and it is labelled as a “lower end mid-year device.” Last year’s report claimed that Google is working on a foldable device. However, Pixel’s head confirmed that the company was “prototyping the technology.” He also added that “there’s no clear use case yet.”

Our Take

Not all the devices in the internal document will enter production. The document is meant for Android development purposes and might not coincide with Google’s Pixel hardware roadmap. Moreover, the list also mentions certain old devices that didn’t enter production. That said, the very thought of foldable Google Pixel is exciting.