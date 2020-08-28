Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus Live Pictures Reveal Specifications in great detail

New Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus live shots have been leaked alongside specifications. Huawei is likely to launch Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus and Enjoy 20 Plus in September. The leaked pictures show off the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus in its full glory. The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus pictures have previously been leaked and the latest live shots reveal specifications.

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will come equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that offers an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood lies MediaTek MT6853 paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, the Enjoy 20 Plus is expected to offer 128GB.

Camera options on the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus include a triple rear camera setup consisting of 48MP primary camera with f/1.8, 8MP sensor with f2.4, and 2MP sensor with f/2.4. Selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 16MP pop-up unit. As far as the battery is concerned, Enjoy 20 Plus is expected to come with a 4,200mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 40W via USB-C. Furthermore, the device runs on EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

Designwise, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus looks well-appointed. The leaked photos show black, green, gradient white and gradient blue color. It features a glossy finish at the back alongside a circular camera module that looks neat. Thanks to the squared-off corners, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus looks sleek.

There is no word on Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus availability and pricing. However, it is expected to be the most affordable 5G device from Huawei, and if priced well, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will attract a lot of attention. Stay tuned for Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus leaks and launch news.