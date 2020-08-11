Google Pixel 5 with Snapdragon 756G, 8GB RAM Surfaces on AI Benchmarks

Recently, Google announced the Pixel 4a and in the same event, also offered some details about the Pixel 5. The details included market availability and a shot of the device. The Pixel 5 has now surfaced on AI Benchmark, and thanks to this, we get to know its specifications. As speculated earlier, benchmarks reveal that Snapdragon 765G will power Pixel 5.

The device will come equipped with 8GB of RAM and will on Android 11. As far as design is concerned, the Pixel 5 is expected to feature a punch-hole camera and a dual-camera setup at the rear. According to previous leaks, Pixel 5 will offer reverse wireless charging and is likely to be priced in the $700 range.

We are pretty sure more details about the Pixel 5 will start trickling in as we near the launch. Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be available in Australia, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, Ireland, the UK, US, Canada in the upcoming months. Leaked Android documents reveal that Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be launched in October this year, while the Pixel 5a is likely to launch in Q2 2021.

If true, this will be the first time Google has opted for a mid-range SoC as opposed to flagship SoC on the Pixel. The Snapdragon 756G is an octa-core 5G chipset that comes paired with Adreno 620 GPU. It will be interesting to see how people will react to a Pixel 5 with mid-range SoC. In our opinion, it should not matter much as Google is known for offering class-leading imaging experience bundled with the latest Android updates.