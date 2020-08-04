Google Pixel 4a Announced with 5.8-inch Hole-Punch Display, 12MP Rear Camera

Google has finally announced the much-rumored Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a was expected to be launched at the Google I/O earlier this year. However, the event was canceled due to ongoing pandemic. The Google Pixel 4a is priced at $349, and it borrows heavily from the Pixel 4.

The Google Pixel 4a comes equipped with a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 443ppi. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, coupled with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM. The Pixel 4a is available in only 128GB variant with no option to expand the memory.

Design-wise, the Pixel 4a borrows heavily from the Pixel 4. The device features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a hole-punch display. That apart, the speaker grills are placed at the bottom of the device alongside USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. Since the Pixel 4a runs on Android 10 it offers Pixel exclusive features like Voice Recorder app with transcribing, new Google Assistant, and Live Caption support.

On the imaging front, the Pixel 4a offers a single-camera setup at both front and rear. The rear camera is a 12MP unit with an LED flash. It supports HDR+ dual exposure mode, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography, and Optical Image Stabilisation. The selfie camera is an 8MP unit that is housed inside the hole-punch.

Google Pixel 4a Features and Specifications

5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 6GB of RAM

Titan M Security

128GB Internal Storage

12.2MP Dual Pixel Phase Detection Camera with OIS

8MP front camera

3,140mAh battery

18W USB-C fast charging

WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, LTE

Connectivity options on the Pixel 4a include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Pixel 4a misses out on Soli Chip that enabled motion sensing and gesture controls on Pixel 4. The Google Pixel 4a comes fitted with a 3,140mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 18W.

Google Pixel 4a is priced at $349 for the 6GB/128GB model. You can already pre-order Pixel 4a from Google Store or Google Fi in the US. BestBuy, Amazon, Google Store will start selling the Pixel 4a from August 20.