Asus Unveils ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro with Flip Triple Rear Camera, 90Hz Display

Asus has launched ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro. The latest smartphones from Asus come equipped with a motorised flip camera which is something we have already seen on Asus 6Z.

Asus ZenFone 7 Features and Specifications

The Asus ZenFone 7 comes equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display supporting refresh rates of up to 90Hz. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 and offers a peak brightness of 700 nits. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Camera options on the ZenFone 7 include a triple rear camera setup that consists of 64MP Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.8 lens, 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor f/2.2 lens and an 8MP telephoto sensor that offers 3x optical zoom. Other camera features include the ability to use both front and rear camera simultaneously and 8K video recording.

Storage options on the ZenFone 7 include 128GB UFS 3.1 alongside microSD card slot that supports up to 2TB. Backing the device is a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 30W.

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro Features and Specifications

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is fitted with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers refresh rates of up to 90Hz. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. Interestingly both the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro share the same motorised triple rear camera setup.

The Asus ZenFone 7 Pro offers 256GB of internal storage that can be bumped up to 2TB via microSD card slot. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Pricing and Availability

Asus ZenFone 7 starts at TWD 21,990 ($768) for the 6GB/128GB variant, the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at TWD 23,990 ($816). The Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is priced at TWD 27,990 ($952) for 8GB/126GB storage variant. Both the Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro are available in Taiwan. As of yet, there is no word on international availability.