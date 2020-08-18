Asus Zenfone 7 Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 Plus and 8GB of RAM

Asus has announced an event for August 26 in Taiwan. The company is expected to launch Zenfone 7 Series at the event. As we near the launch, a Zenfone 7 series model powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus has been spotted on Geekbench.

Benchmarks reveal the Zenfone 7 Series is powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus coupled with 8GB of RAM. Furthermore, the device bears a model number ASUS_I002D. This means there is no sure way of knowing whether it is a Zenfone 7 or Zenfone 7 Pro. Meanwhile, the source code confirms Snapdragon 865+ and in all likelihood, it is a Zenfone 7 Pro.

Previous reports hint at a flip camera, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 30W. The Asus Zenfone 7 is expected to come equipped with a notch-less AMOLED display. Typically, Asus flagship phones very competitively priced as compared to their rivals.

For the first time, Asus Zenfone 7 is expected to arrive in regular and Pro models. The device has already been sighted on multiple certification platforms including NCC and TUV Rheinland. Last year, Asus launched Zenfone 6Z with a motorized flip camera. The Zenfone 6Z is powered by Snapdragon 855 paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Camera options include a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. It also featured a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

499 for the 6/128 variant. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 18, 2020

Earlier today, Asus published a Zenfone 7 teaser video on Twitter that confirms the presence of a motorized flip camera. WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt tweeted that Zenfone 7 will come with Snapdragon 865 Plus, 6GB/8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery and most importantly prices start at 549 Euro.