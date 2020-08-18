Asus Zenfone 7 Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 Plus and 8GB of RAM

Aug 18, 2020
Asus has announced an event for August 26 in Taiwan. The company is expected to launch Zenfone 7 Series at the event. As we near the launch, a Zenfone 7 series model powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus has been spotted on Geekbench.

Benchmarks reveal the Zenfone 7 Series is powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus coupled with 8GB of RAM. Furthermore, the device bears a model number ASUS_I002D. This means there is no sure way of knowing whether it is a Zenfone 7 or Zenfone 7 Pro. Meanwhile, the source code confirms Snapdragon 865+ and in all likelihood, it is a Zenfone 7 Pro.

Previous reports hint at a flip camera, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 30W. The Asus Zenfone 7 is expected to come equipped with a notch-less AMOLED display. Typically, Asus flagship phones very competitively priced as compared to their rivals.

For the first time, Asus Zenfone 7 is expected to arrive in regular and Pro models. The device has already been sighted on multiple certification platforms including NCC and TUV Rheinland. Last year, Asus launched Zenfone 6Z with a motorized flip camera. The Zenfone 6Z is powered by Snapdragon 855 paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Camera options include a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. It also featured a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Earlier today, Asus published a Zenfone 7 teaser video on Twitter that confirms the presence of a motorized flip camera. WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt tweeted that Zenfone 7 will come with Snapdragon 865 Plus, 6GB/8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery and most importantly prices start at 549 Euro.

[via 91Mobiles]