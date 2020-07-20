Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 9 in India: Price, Release Date, Specs

Xiaomi has launched yet another Redmi Note series smartphone, the Redmi Note 9, in India. The Chinese firm has now completed the launch of the Redmi Note 9 series trilogy in the Indian market. Earlier, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in the country.

The Redmi Note 9 is the cheapest smartphone in the latest Redmi Note series, and comes with a large screen, a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, a quad-camera setup, and a large battery with fast charging and reverse charging features. The Redmi Note 9 is available in India in three colors: Arctic White, Aqua Green, and Pebble Grey.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Price in India, Release Date

The Redmi Note 9 price in India starts from INR 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The higher-end variant of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at INR 14,999. There’s also another variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and it is priced at INR 13,499 in the country.

The Redmi Note 9 will go on sale in India starting 24 July 2020 through Amazon.in and Xiaomi’s online store.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a punch-hole-shaped cutout in the top-left corner. The device runs Android 10 with MIUI 11. It is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot. The phone has a plastic frame with a water-repellent coating.

At the front, the phone has a 13MP selfie camera with F2.3 aperture and 1080p 30fps video recording. At the rear, the Redmi Note 9 has a quad-camera setup that includes a 48MP (1/2-inch) wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera with autofocus, and a 2MP depth sensor. Sadly, the rear-facing camera tops out at just 1080p 30fps video recording.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 9 features GPS, a dual-SIM card slot, dual-LTE, dual-VoLTE, dual-VoWiFi, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, IR port, USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It can also act as a power bank and can charge other devices at 9W.