Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Appears in Leaked Promotional Video

Samsung is failing to plug the leaks as another video of the yet-unannounced Galaxy Z Flip 5G has appeared ahead of its official unveiling. The design and specifications of the upcoming foldable smartphone from the South Korean tech giant were leaked already. Now, the new video leaves us with no doubts regarding the phone’s design and features.

A new promotional video of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G was published on Twitter by noted leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks). The video shows the clamshell-style smartphone with a foldable display dancing around. The Mystic Bronze version of the phone is displayed from all the angles in the newly-leaked video.

While there’s no change in the aesthetics or design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G when compared to the LTE variant, it is 0.5mm thicker and 0.1mm taller. There’s a dual-camera setup on the outside and a punch-hole-shaped cutout for the selfie camera on the internal screen. The phone uses a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader. There’s a 1.05-inch ‘Cover Display’ to check notifications and calls.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Leaked Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G sports a 6.7-inch foldable Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ and HDR10+. The phone runs Android 10 and One UI 2.5 out of the box. It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, and a 3,300mAh battery. Connectivity features include 5G (SA/NSA), LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

On the outside, there’s a 12MP+12MP dual-camera setup. The primary 12MP camera sensor (1/2.55-inch) is paired with a wide-angle lens, an F1.8 aperture, dual-pixel PDAF, and OIS. The secondary 12MP camera is paired with a 12mm ultra-wide-angle lens, and an F2.2 aperture. All three cameras on the phone can record 4K videos, but only the primary 12MP sensor can go as high as 4K 60fps.

Our Take

We think that the inclusion of the Snapdragon 865+ and 5G connectivity should’ve come with a higher capacity battery. However, Samsung is using the same 3,300mAh battery inside the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and it could turn out to be the device’s Achilles’ heel.