Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Unveiled with Snapdragon 865+, Foldable Display: Specs, Price, Release Date

Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 virtual event. As the name suggests, the new foldable smartphone is an upgraded version of the original Galaxy Z Flip, and brings a faster processor and 5G connectivity at a slightly higher price. The phone was leaked numerous times ahead of the official announcement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G features a 6.7-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and HDR10+. The screen has a center-aligned punch hole cutout for the selfie camera. The smartphone’s screen is protected using UTG (Ultra Thin Glass), while its body is made using aluminum. The exterior of the phone is protected using Gorilla Glass 6, and there’s a 1.1-inch OLED Cover Display at the outside for viewing calls, notifications, and for selfie previews when the phone is closed.

The new foldable smartphone runs Android 10 with One UI 2.5, and it comes equipped with the Snapdragon 865+ processor. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G has 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. There’s no microSD card slot, so storage space can’t be expanded. Connectivity features of the phone include A-GPS, 5G (SA/NSA, sub-6GHz), dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is powered by a 3,300mAh battery and it supports 15W fast charging. There’s 15W fast wireless charging, too.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Flip 5G with a 10MP selfie camera with F2.4 aperture. On the outside, there’s a 12MP+12MP dual-camera setup. The 12MP wide-angle camera has dual-pixel autofocus, OIS, F1.8 aperture, 1.4µm pixels, and up to 4K 60fps HDR10+ video recording. The 12MP ultrawide-angle camera has F2.2 aperture, 1.22µm pixels, and up to 4K 30fps video recording. The device is available in two colors: Mystic Bronze and Mystic Grey. It has a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Price, Release Date

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available in select markets starting August 7, 2020. The phone is priced at $1,449.99 in the US, and it will be available through AT&T and T-Mobile. It will also be available through Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung. Availability and release date for other markets will be unveiled later.