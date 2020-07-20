Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Could Feature 120Hz Display, Triple-Camera Setup, Snapdragon 865: Specs, Release Date

The Galaxy S20 series was unveiled earlier this year, and although the smartphones in the series were feature-packed, they were not as well-received as Samsung’s earlier flagship phones have had in the past. A part of the problem was Samsung’s over-promising marketing and under-delivering performance. Another problem was sky-high pricing. Now, the company is preparing to launch a lower-priced Galaxy S20 model named Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is a spiritual success to last year’s Galaxy S20 Lite smartphone, and it features trimmed-down features when compared to the Galaxy S20. It could feature a simpler design, less memory, and less feature-packed cameras. According to a new leak, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition could be priced at $750, which is $100 more than the price at which the Galaxy S10 Lite was launched, but still cheaper than the vanilla Galaxy S20.

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Specifications

Samsung will most probably equip the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition with the Snapdragon 865 processor in most regions. The phone appeared in Geekbench’s database, and it was revealed that it features 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. However, there could be a variant with 8GB RAM. The phone will most probably feature a microSD card slot for storage expansion. It was also recorded running Android 10, so it will come with One UI 2.1 or the newer One UI 2.5 software.

In terms of imaging, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is rumored to feature a 32MP selfie camera and a triple-camera setup at the rear. While the phone is expected to keep the same 12MP wide-angle and 12MP ultrawide-angle cameras that are used in the Galaxy S20, it could let go of the 64MP telephoto camera in favor of an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It will also let go of the 3D ToF camera that’s used in the Galaxy S20+.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+, and a 120Hz refresh rate. While the Galaxy S10 Lite lacked IP68 certification, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is said to feature a design with dust and water resistance rating. The phone could lack stereo speakers, though.

Other features could include LTE, dual-SIM card slot, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is said to feature a 4,500mAh battery and 45W fast charging. It will most probably lack wireless charging.