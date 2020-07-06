Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5G Leak, Showcasing Their Designs Ahead of the Launch

Samsung is expected to unveil four new smartphones and a couple of wearable devices in the next couple of months. Specifications and features of the Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G have been leaked already. Now, images of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G have appeared on the internet, ahead of the official announcement.

For the first time ever, an image of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appeared on the internet. The image the upcoming flagship smartphone was mistakenly uploaded by Samsung Russia on its website, confirming that this is the final design of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. As you can see in the image, the phone is visible in the Mystic Bronze color with a matching S Pen.

A triple-camera setup is also visible on the rear, and it consists of a periscope-style optical zoom camera, just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra does. Moreover, there appears to be a laser autofocus unit below the LED flash to help the rumored 108MP camera sensor in focusing. If you remember, the Galaxy S20 Ultra was plagued with autofocus issues as Samsung’s current-generation 108MP camera lacks dual-pixel PDAF (phase-detection autofocus) and it relies on the old, PDAF system.

The design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G’s Mystic Bronze variant was leaked by noted leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter). He published a GIF of the foldable phone on his Patreon account (behind a paywall). The GIF showcases the upcoming foldable smartphone’s complete design. Just like the LTE version of the Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G has a small display and a dual-camera setup on the outside.

The phone seems to feature a foldable screen on the inside with a punch-hole shaped cutout towards the top-middle part to accommodate the selfie camera. There’s a capacitive fingerprint reader on the right side along with the volume rocker. On the left side, there’s a SIM card slot. At the bottom, the phone has a USB Type-C port, the loudspeaker, and the primary microphone.

Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra Rumored Specs

The Galaxy Note 20 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with QHD+ resolution, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is rumored to sport a 6.9-inch display. Both phones will have screens with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Always-On Display. They are expected to feature glass-and-metal bodies with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are expected to feature the Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot. There could be variants with 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. They will come with Android 10 and One UI 2.5 out of the box. Their possible connectivity features include GPS, 5G, LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

Both the phones in the Galaxy Note 20 series are expected to feature a triple-camera setup on the rear, and there’s a possibility of only Galaxy Note 20 Ultra featuring the periscope zoom camera. We expect the Galaxy S20-like camera setup in the Galaxy Note 20. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could have the same 108MP+13MP+12MP triple-camera setup as that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, except the 3D ToF camera.

Stereo speakers and Samsung Pay could also be on the offer with the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy Note 20 could be powered by a 4,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come with a 4,500mAh battery. The former could be compatible with 25W fast charging, while the latter could top out at 45W fast charging.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is expected to come with the Snapdragon 865+ processor. It will have a 1.1-inch Cover Display on the front and a 6.7-inch foldable screen on the inside. It will have a 10MP selfie camera on the inside and a 12MP+12MP (wide + ultrawide) dual-camera setup on the front. It will run Android 10 and One UI 2.5 out of the box. It will still be powered by a 3,300mAh battery despite featuring faster battery-draining 5G connectivity.