Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW Launched on Verizon with Support for mmWave 5G Network

Samsung had launched the Galaxy A71 smartphone earlier this year. It had support for up to 4G cellular networks. Looking at the demand for affordable 5G phones, the brand came up with a 5G version of the Galaxy A71 last month, dubbed, the Galaxy A71 5G, but it supports only the sub-6GHz 5G network. Today, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A71 5G UW in the US, which supports even the mmWave 5G network.

The Galaxy A71 5G UW is currently available to purchase through Verizon in the US. It has been priced at $650 and it is the most affordable Verizon 5G phone you can buy at the moment. The only difference between the Galaxy A71 5G and the Galaxy A71 5G UW is that the former comes with the Exynos 980 SoC and the latter comes with the Snapdragon 765G chipset. All the other specifications of the Galaxy A71 5G UW are the same as the Galaxy A71 5G and the Galaxy A71.

The Galaxy A71 5G UW comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, center punch-hole, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a 64MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth quad-camera setup at rear with 4K 30FPS video recording. The front camera has a 32MP resolution. Powering the smartphone, as I said earlier, is the Snapdragon 765G chipset. You get 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage, Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0, a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging, and USB Type-C port.