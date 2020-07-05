How To Record Calls On OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro, 7, 7 Pro, & Other OnePlus Phones

OnePlus has quickly converted itself from an obscure brand that very few had heard of to a household name in the smartphone market. It offers smartphones with excellent specifications and smooth software experience at a compelling price point. Its phones run OxygenOS, which offers plenty of features, including an option to record calls, without appearing bloated.

If you have any modern OnePlus smartphone and want to record voice calls that you make and receive, you can easily do that without installing any additional application or software. Almost all OnePlus smartphones offer a built-in call recorder.

Note: Not all countries allow recording voice calls due to legal complications. So, if you live in a country or market that does not legally allow recording voice calls, then your OnePlus phone may not have the call recording feature.

This call recording tutorial is applicable for the following OnePlus smartphones:

OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 OnePlus 6T OnePlus 6 OnePlus 5T OnePlus 5

How To Record Calls On OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, and Other OnePlus Phones

Step 1: Open the stock Phone app on your OnePlus smartphone.

Step 2: Enter the number that you want to connect to and hit the call button. Choose the SIM that you want to use to dial the number, in case you have two SIM cards in your phone.

Step 3: Once the call starts connecting, click the ‘Record’ button on the screen.

Step 4: After you disconnect the call, you can view the call recording file and listen to it by opening the File Manager app, finding a folder named ‘Record’, and browsing through all the call recording files.

If you want to record a call that you are receiving, you can do that by hitting the Record button after you answer the call.

Did you find this step-by-step tutorial useful and easy to follow? Please let us know if you find any issues or difficulties while activating the call recording feature on your compatible OnePlus smartphone.