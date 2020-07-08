Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Goes Official, Brings 10% Better Gaming Performance, Faster Connectivity

Qualcomm has announced a new high-end mobile processor, the Snapdragon 865+, in line with earlier reports and rumors. The new processor is a slightly faster version of the Snapdragon 865 chipset that was announced late last year. It offers better gaming performance and faster wireless connectivity.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Specs

Today, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 865+ processor based on the 7nm technology. It is a higher binned chipset, which means it can reach higher clock speeds. The CPU frequency of the Snapdragon 865+ can now go as high as 3.1GHz, but it is only limited to the Kryo 585 Prime CPU core. Clock speeds of the Kryo 585 Gold (2.42GHz) and Kryo 585 Silver (1.8GHz) CPU cores remain the same as that of the Snapdragon 865.

Qualcomm is claiming that the Adreno 650 GPU inside the Snapdragon 865+ offers 10% higher performance, thanks to higher clock speed. The total raw power is being pegged at 1.37 TFLOPS, which is similar to the TFLOPS rating of the Xbox One, which was released back in 2013. Qualcomm hasn’t revealed the clock speed of the Adreno 650 GPU inside the Snapdragon 865+, though. It also features updateable GPU drivers. The chipset supports up to 16GB LPDDR4X or LPDDR5 RAM.

The company is also highlighting the support for 144Hz refresh rate screens (at up to QHD+ resolution) and HDR10 gaming (10-bit color depth and Rec.2020 color gamut). There’s support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG content playback. FastConnect 6900, a new sub-system that’s used inside the Snapdragon 865+ chipset, brings support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E.

The Snapdragon 865+ chipset is supposed to be paired with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem for mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity in SA and NSA modes. Other features of the Snapdragon 865+ include support for dual-band Wi-Fi acceleration, 200MP camera sensors, 8K 30fps and 4K 120fps video recording, 4K HDR video capture with Portrait Mode, and aptX Adaptive wireless audio codecs. Support for video recording in Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG is also supported.

It also supports fingerprint (including Qualcomm 3D Sonic and 3D Sonic Max), face, iris, and voice recognition for user authentication. Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 865+ supports Quick Charge 4+ and Quick Charge AI battery charging technologies. If you remember, the Quick Charge 4+ tech is compatible with the USB 3.0 PD standard. Location services like BDS, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, NavIC, QZSS, and GPS are supported. As usual, there’s support for USB 3.1 Type-C ports.

When To Expect Snapdragon 865+ Smartphones?

Expect smartphones with the Snapdragon 865+ processors to appear in the next few months. ASUS and Lenovo have announced that they will be among the first brands to release smartphones that use the Snapdragon 865+ processor. However, we also expect the chipset in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, OnePlus 8T, and the OnePlus 8T Pro.