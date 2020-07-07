POCO M2 Pro Goes Official in India with Snapdragon 720G, Quad-Camera, 5,000mAh Battery

POCO unveiled a new mid-range smartphone—POCO M2 Pro —today. The smartphone made its debut in India, but we expect it to reach other markets over the next few months. The phone is based on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which was launched earlier this year. There’s a slight change in the design but skimps on the primary camera in comparison. Let us have a look at its features, specs, and pricing.

There’s no doubt that the POCO M2 Pro a rebadged Redmi Note 9 Pro, be it the basic design or the specifications. The two phones are priced exactly the same as well. While POCO claims that it is an independent brand, rebadging a smartphone from its sister brand doesn’t appear good in terms of originality.

POCO M2 Pro Specs

The POCO M2 Pro sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, 450 nits typical brightness, and HDR10+ content playback capability. The phone’s body is made up of plastic and Gorilla Glass 5, and it has P2i coating for resistance against water droplets. It runs Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 11 and POCO Launcher. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 720G processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There’s a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

In terms of imaging, the POCO M2 Pro’s selfie camera is fitted inside a punch-hole-shaped cutout towards the top-center part of the screen. The 16MP selfie camera has F2.5 aperture, wide-angle lens, 1/3.06-inch sensor, and 1.0µm pixels. It features HDR, a fixed-focus lens, and can record 1080p videos at 30fps. At the rear, the phone has a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera (F2.2 aperture, 119˚ lens, 1/4-inch sensor, 1.12µm pixels), a 5MP macro camera (autofocus, F2.4), and a 2MP depth sensor (F2.4).

Only the 48MP camera can record 4K videos at up to 30fps frame rate, while the 8MP ultrawide-angle camera tops out at 1080p videos with a 30fps frame rate. The cameras on the POCO M2 Pro alsike Pro Colour Mode, Pro Video Mode, RAW Mode, and LOG Mode.

Connectivity features of the phone include GPS (with support for NavIC), 4G LTE, dual-SIM card slot (with dual-VoLTE and dual VoWiFi), dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, an infrared port, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The POCO M2 Pro comes powered by a 5,000mAh battery, and it supports 33W fast charging with the bundled 33W fast charger. The phone also has a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader.

POCO M2 Pro India Price

The variant of the POCO M2 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at INR 13,999, while the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at INR 14,999. The variant of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 16,999. The phone will be available in India through Flipkart during the first sale on July 14 at 12 PM.