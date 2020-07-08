OPPO Reno 4 Pro Global Version to Use Snapdragon 720G Instead of Snapdragon 765G

OPPO had unveiled the Reno 4 5G and the Reno 4 Pro 5G in China last month, and the company is planning to bring the phones to international markets in the next few weeks. However, it looks like the international variants of the phones are going to feature relatively weaker hardware. The global version of the Reno 4 Pro could come with a Snapdragon 720G processor instead of the Snapdragon 765G processor that’s used in the Chinese version.

The OPPO Reno 4 Pro is an amazing design, packing a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 765G processor. It even comes with a triple-camera setup that consists of a 48MP primary camera with OIS, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide-angle camera. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and 65W charging. However, the global version of the smartphone will feature a weaker, Snapdragon 720G processor, which means that it also lacks 5G connectivity.

According to a leaked unboxing video of the international version of the OPPO Reno 4 Pro, the phone uses a Snapdragon 720G processor. It even has a slightly different quad-camera setup. The company seems to have removed the laser autofocus unit and switched it with a new camera sensor. We currently don’t have any information about the fourth camera on the rear. The international version of the Reno 4 Pro also seems to have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OPPO Reno 4 Pro Specs

The rest of the specifications of the phone remain similar to the Chinese version of the OPPO Reno 4 Pro. The phone features a 6.55-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, corner punch-hole-shaped selfie camera cutout in the screen, HDR10+ playback, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs Android 10 out of the box with ColorOS 7.2 UI. It has a metal frame, and both front and rear of the phone appear to be protected by Gorilla Glass 6.

The Reno 4 Pro has 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The phone has two SIM card slots, GPS, LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C port, and stereo speakers. The phone’s front-facing 32MP selfie camera tops out at just 1080p resolution with a 30fps frame rate. The Reno 4 Pro has an in-display optical fingerprint reader and a 4,000mAh battery with 65W charging.

Moreover, the India-bound OPPO Reno 4 Pro is expected to feature a slightly different-sized screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.