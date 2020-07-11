OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition Smartphone Screams All Kinds of Luxury

OPPO has unveiled a special-edition variant of the Find X2 for the Indian market. The OPPO Find X2 Automobili Lamborghini Edition has been crafted in partnership with Lamborghini, and it is based on the design of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ roadster. The phone comes bundled with special packaging and plenty of premium accessories.

The OPPO Find X2 Automobili Lamborghini Edition comes in Black, and it has a carbon fiber finish on the back. There’s a golden Automobili Lamborghini logo at the rear along with a golden OPPO logo and a golden trim around the rear-facing triple-camera setup. The specifications of the phone remain similar to the regular OPPO Find X2 Pro.

The phone comes in a special box that’s meant to be opened and closed like a sports car’s scissor-style doors. Its camera assembly is shaped like the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ’s hexagonal-shaped headlights. The Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition brings along with a customized microfiber stitched leather case (matte bronze + black carbon fiber), a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charger, a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0

Cable, a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Car Charger, and OPPO Enco Free wireless earphones.

OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition Specifications

The Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition features a 6.7-inch Ultra Vision OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, QHD+ resolution (3168 x 1440 pixels), 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10 and HDR10+ compatibility, 800 nits typical peak brightness, and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness during HDR10/HDR10+ content playback. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint reader as well.

The phone runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1, and it has a special Lamborghini-styled supercar theme. It comes equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. The phone is made using an aluminum chassis and Gorilla Glass 6. It has IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. The Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition is powered by a 4,260mAh battery and it is compatible with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging as well as USB-PD charging. It charges from zero to full in just 38 minutes.

There’s a 32MP selfie camera (1/2.8-inch sensor) with F2.4 aperture, 0.8µm pixels, HDR, and 1080p 30fps video recording. At the rear, the Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition has a triple-camera setup.

The triple-camera setup is led by a 48MP primary camera (Sony IMX689 1/1.43-inch sensor) with a 25mm lens, 1.12µm pixels, laser autofocus, PDAF, Contract AF, and 4K 60fps video recording. There’s a 48MP ultrawide camera (Sony IMX586 1/2-inch sensor) with F2.2 aperture, 17mm lens, 0.8µm pixels, and autofocus. There’s also a 13MP telephoto camera with F.30 aperture, 1.0µm pixels, 5x optical zoom lens, PDAF, and OIS. The ultrawide-angle and telephoto cameras can record up to 4K 30fps videos.

In terms of connectivity, the OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition comes with 5G (SA + NSA, mmWave, and sub-6GHz), 4G LTE, VoLTE, VoWiFi, dual-frequency GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.1 (LE, A2DP, SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC), NFC, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port. The phone has stereo loudspeakers but it misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack, like most high-end smartphones these days.

OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition Availability, Price

Just like the OPPO Find X2, OPPO has just announced the Find X2 Automobili Lamborghini Edition for the Indian market but said that it won’t be available for sale as of now. The company hasn’t even revealed the launch date or pricing of the device. Hopefully, the phone will be available for purchase in the future along with the OPPO Find X2 Pro.

Our Take

The OPPO Find X2 Automobili Lamborghini Edition is among the most premium smartphones of this year. It is not only filled with high-end specifications, but also comes with a supercar-inspired premium design with expensive materials and the Lamborghini logo. The phone even comes with limited-edition accessories, all of which have OPPO and Automobili Lamborghini logos on them. However, the company hasn’t announced its availability, release date, and pricing. So, how can OPPO call it a launch? What good is a phone when customers can’t buy it? Companies should avoid doing this and this strategy would only hurt them.