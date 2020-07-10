OnePlus Nord Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

OnePlus Nord, the company’s upcoming mid-range smartphone, is being teased by the company in several short videos. However, the phone’s design was leaked by noted leakster Evan Blass two days ago. The specifications of the device were still a mystery. Not anymore. The OnePlus Nord’s specifications have been leaked in their entirety.

A slide explaining all the specifications and features of the phone has been leaked. Apparently, the codename of the OnePlus Nord is Avicii, and the image of the phone in the slide is just a placeholder. The specifications mentioned in the slide are apparently accurate.

The OnePlus Nord will come with a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400×1080 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. The display is protected using Corning Gorilla Glass, and the screen has an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone weighs 185g and will be available in three colors: Blue Marble, Grey Ash, and Grey Onyx.

The phone runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB internal storage. The phone features 5G connectivity, GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus Nord is powered by a 4,115mAh battery and supports 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.

The OnePlus Nord has a dual-selfie camera at the front, consisting of a 32MP primary camera with F2.45 aperture and an 8MP wide-angle camera with F2.45 aperture and 105-degree field-of-view.

At the rear, the phone has a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor (F1.75 aperture, OIS, and EIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera (119-degree field-of-view), a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. It appears that the company will release various cases in collaboration with creators and YouTubers. A JerryRigEverything case is visible in the first image.

Our Take

It looks like the OnePlus Nord is not a truly original device that’s developed by the company. It appears to be based on the OPPO Reno 4 5G as both phones have similar specifications, dual-front-facing camera setup, and a quad-camera setup at the rear. In fact, the OPPO Reno 4 has a more premium-looking design with wider color options.