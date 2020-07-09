Here’s Our First Clear Look at OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord, OnePlus’ first mid-range smartphone in years, will be launched on July 21 in India and some European markets. However, ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing its design and features through social media. Last week, we got our first look at the phone’s rear design. Today, clear press renders of the OnePlus Nord have been leaked on the internet.

The OnePlus Nord’s images were published by noted leakster Evan Blass on his Patreon account (behind a paywall) a few hours ago. As you can see in the image, the phone appears in its black avatar. It has a full-screen design at the front, and there’s a cutout for the dual-selfie camera in the top-left corner of the screen. There’s a volume rocker on the left side of the phone.

At the rear, the phone seems to have a quad-camera setup and a dual-LED flash. It was revealed a few days ago that the OnePlus Nord will have a 48MP primary camera sensor with OIS, and OnePlus claimed that it will offer a flagship-grade camera experience. The other cameras could be a 16MP ultrawide-angle camera, a depth sensor, and a macro camera. The phone has a power button and a three-way slider on the right side.

OnePlus Nord Leaked Specifications

It has been revealed earlier that the OnePlus Nord will use the Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage. The phone will feature a 32MP+8MP dual-camera setup on the front. It has 5G connectivity, an under-display fingerprint reader, and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

OnePlus will also probably launch a case for the OnePlus Nord in partnership with YouTuber JerryRigEverything that has the phone’s PCB image printed on it, making it look like the phone’s back is transparent.

Our Take

It looks like the OnePlus Nord has the capability to be a killer mid-range smartphone, be it the inclusion of the Snapdragon 765G processor, 5G connectivity, a quad-camera setup, or fast charging. If priced right, the phone could decimate the upcoming Pixel 4a smartphone.

What do you think of the OnePlus Nord? Would you be interested in buying the smartphone? Let us know in the comments section below.