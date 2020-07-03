OnePlus Nord Design Leaks for the First Time: Here’s How It Looks!

The name of OnePlus’ upcoming mid-range smartphone was made official earlier this week. Now, OnePlus Nord’s design has been teased in a short video that OnePlus uploaded on its Instagram account. The phone certainly looks more premium than it is expected to be.

The phone is teased for such a short time in the video that you’ll miss it if you blink. You can see the phone in grey, and if you look closely, you can see a quad-camera setup on the rear along with an LED flash. On the front, the phone seems to have a full-screen display with thin bezels all around. Moreover, a pill-shaped cutout towards the top-left corner of the screen is visible, accommodating a dual-selfie camera setup.

OnePlus has already revealed that the OnePlus Nord will be a mid-range smartphone featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, a “flagship-grade camera,” and 5G connectivity. The teased video also shows the right side of the phone, and we are happy to see that the company hasn’t dropped the much-praised three-way alert slider that is present on all OnePlus smartphones since the debut of the OnePlus 2.

OnePlus Nord 5G Leaked Specifications

It has already been revealed that the OnePlus Nord has a 32MP+8MP dual-selfie camera setup. The 32MP sensor is the primary sensor to capture selfies, while the 8MP camera is paired with a wide-angle lens that lets you capture wider selfies easily. The phone will be officially unveiled later this month, and the company has claimed that it has tried to offer most of the good things from its flagship phones in the OnePlus Nord.

Previous reports have claimed that the OnePlus Nord will have an OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, an in-display optical fingerprint reader, a 64MP primary rear-facing camera, a 16MP ultrawide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The phone is expected to feature GPS, dual-SIM card slot, 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It could be powered by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Our Take

We shared our thoughts in an earlier article that the OnePlus Nord could be based on the OPPO Reno 4 5G or the OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G, owing to the similarities between the OPPO Reno 4 series and the OnePlus Nord in terms of design and specifications. What do you think about the OnePlus Nord? Do you see yourself buying the OnePlus Nord if you’re in the market for a mid-range smartphone? Let us know in the comments section below.