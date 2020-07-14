The OnePlus Nord is dropping tomorrow, and we know almost everything about the phone. The only missing piece here is its pricing. One day ahead of the launch, the phone’s design was unveiled in a video on MKBHD’s YouTube channel. The company’s co-founder also shared some interesting insights into the phone’s development processor. OnePlus also revealed information about the OnePlus Buds.

Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, showcased the OnePlus Nord in its two colors during Marques Brownlee’s Waveform podcast. The phone will be available in three colors: Blue Marble, Grey Ash, and Grey Onyx. The Blue Marble and Grey Ash color variants of the phone were displayed in the video.

OnePlus Nord Design, Colors Revealed

We can also see that the phone features a quad-camera setup at the rear along with an LED flash. A USB Type-C port, a SIM card slot, and the loudspeaker on the bottom. The volume rocker is on the left, while the power button and the three-way alert slider is on the right side of the phone. At the front, the phone has a bezel-less screen and a pill-shaped cutout for the dual-selfie camera setup.

Carl Pei also revealed that it costs $4 to equip a phone with NFC and that it costs around $15 to slap an IP68 rating on the phone’s specs sheet. He also revealed that OnePlus waited for this long to enter the mid-range price segment because it felt that the Snapdragon 765G could finally offer flagship-like performance.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

OnePlus Nord Specs

The OnePlus Nord features a 6.4-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display optical fingerprint reader. The phone runs Android 10 with OxygenOS and uses the Snapdragon 765G processor. It has 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is powered by a 4,100mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.

The phone has a 32MP+8MP dual-camera setup at the front for selfies. At the rear, the OnePlus Nord has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone can record 4K 30fps videos using its rear-facing camera. Other features include GPS, 5G, LTE, dual-SIM card slot, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Buds Offer 30-Hour Battery Life

In a separate reveal, OnePlus revealed on Twitter that the OnePlus Buds are coming soon and that they will offer a cumulative battery life of 30 hours on a single charge. The company claims that it wanted to end battery anxiety with its first truly wireless earphones. Apparently, the earbuds weigh 4.6g each, and their case weighs 36g.

The company has reportedly worked on reducing the latency on its wireless earphones. It claims that when paired with OnePlus phones and in Gaming Mode, the OnePlus Buds offers similar latency to wired earphones. This leads us to believe that the earbuds could offer aptX and aptX LL codecs.