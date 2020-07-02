OnePlus Launches 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch Affordable TVs in India, Price Starts at INR 12,999

OnePlus had entered the TV segment back in September with the launch of Q1 series TVs in the Indian market. The Q1 series offers two high-end TVs, the Q1 that costs INR 69,990 and the Q1 Pro that costs INR 99,990. While there is substantial demand for premium TVs, it is no match for the demand for affordable TVs. Well, the brand has now dipped its toes in the affordable TV segment as well with the launch of three new TVs in the India market, the OnePlus 32Y1, OnePlus 43Y1, and the OnePlus 55U1.

OnePlus 32Y1, OnePlus 43Y1, and OnePlus 55U1 price, availability

The OnePlus 32Y1 is the most affordable of the three with a price tag of just INR 12,999. The OnePlus 43Y1 costs INR 22,999. The OnePlus 55U1 is the costliest of the lot and it will set you back by INR 49,999.

The OnePlus 32Y1 is set to go on sale in the Indian market on 5th June exclusively through Amazon. The OnePlus 43Y1 and OnePlus 55U1 will also be available in the country exclusively from Amazon but their sale date is yet to be announced.

Currently, there is no information regarding the availability of these TVs for markets outside India.

OnePlus 32Y1 features and specifications

The OnePlus 32Y1 features a 32-inch LCD panel with HD resolution. If you are thinking that this is a traditional 32-inch display panel like the ones you see in TVs from Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola, you’d be wrong. This display panel has a 93% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut, making it the display to offer the widest color coverage in the segment. In terms of audio, the TV has two 10W speakers and support for Dolby Audio.

The OnePlus 32Y1 runs the Android TV 9.0 operating system. It has Google Play Store for you to download third-party apps. Speaking of, the TV supports YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar among other video streaming apps. The OnePlus 32Y1 also has Chromecast built-in for you to stream content from your smart devices to the TV. Speaking of connection, the TV has 2.4GHz Wi-Fi n, Bluetooth v5.0, 2x HDMI ports, 1x AV input, 1x digital optical out, 1x ethernet port, 1x RF connection, and 2x USB 2.0 ports.

Other features of the TV include Anti-Aliasing, Noise Reduction, Dynamic Contrast, Colour Space Mapping, and Gamma Engine Picture Enhancer.

OnePlus 43Y1 features and specifications

The OnePlus 43Y1 features a 43-inch LCD panel with Full HD resolution. The rest of the specifications of the OnePlus 43Y1 are the same as that of the OnePlus 32Y1.

OnePlus 55U1 features and specifications

The OnePlus 55U1 has a 55-inch LCD panel with 4K resolution. In addition to the 93% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut offered by the other two TVs, the display of the OnePlus 55U1 also comes with support for HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG. It even has MEMC for a smoother motion of the content on the display. When it comes to audio, the OnePlus 55U1 should offer a better experience than the other two TVs with its two 15W speakers and support for DTS-HD and Dolby Atmos in addition to the Dolby Audio.

The OnePlus 55U1 has the same software features as that of the OnePlus 32Y1 and the OnePlus 43Y1. In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 55U1 is a step above its siblings by offering dual-band Wi-Fi n, an additional HDMI port, and one USB 3.0 port instead of USB 2.0 port, in addition to what the other two TVs offer.

There is no doubt, these three TVs from OnePlus offer segment-leading specifications. And with OnePlus’reputation for offering quality products, these three TVs are expected to sell in high numbers.