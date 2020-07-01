OnePlus’ Affordable Phone Is Called OnePlus Nord, Features Snapdragon 765G

OnePlus has been teasing the launch of an affordable smartphone for a few weeks now. Today, the company has revealed the name of the upcoming smartphone, and it’s called OnePlus Nord. The phone is expected to be launched later this month, and it is expected to feature most of the good parts of the OnePlus 8.

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, mentioned that “Launching the OnePlus Nord product line marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for OnePlus.” He also reiterated the importance of the company’s ‘Never Settle’ mantra. Pete explained that while the company will continue to make excellent flagship smartphones in the future, it also went out of its comfort zone to create something that offers the OnePlus experience to more consumers.

OnePlus Nord Is A 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 765G Processor

Qualcomm shared a tweet a few hours later mentioning the OnePlus Nord and the Snapdragon 765G 5G, which leads us to believe that the first OnePlus Nord series smartphone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor. In a separate report, Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, confirmed to TechRadar that the OnePlus Nord is indeed powered by the Snapdragon 765G. He also said that the company has tried to bring flagship-grade cameras to a mid-range phone.

Excited to be working with @OnePlus as they embark on #NewBeginnings powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform #OnePlusNord https://t.co/1Eitm4GJSI — Qualcomm EU (@Qualcomm_EU) July 1, 2020

OnePlus Nord Leaked Specifications

In the past, various leaks have suggested that the OnePlus Nord will feature an OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. AndroidCentral’s report had stated that the phone will have a 32MP+8MP dual-camera setup on the front in a pill-shaped cutout. The phone could have a triple or quad-camera setup on the rear, 12GB RAM (in at least one variant), 128GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

In the international markets. the OnePlus Nord could be priced at less than $500. However, in India, the phone could be priced as low as INR 25,000 for the entry-level variant. OnePlus had put the OnePlus Nord on blind pre-orders, and the phone went out of stock quickly. However, there will be two more rounds of pre-orders, one on July 8 and the other on July 15.

Our Take On OnePlus Nord

I have a feeling that the OnePlus Nord could be based on the OPPO Reno 4 series. In the past, various OnePlus phones have been based on the parent company OPPO’s smartphones. That explains the similarity between the OnePlus Nord and the OPPO Reno 4 5G. There’s also a possibility of OnePlus Nord featuring two models, one based on the Reno 4 5G and the other based on the Reno 4 Pro 5G.

If OnePlus can bring the OnePlus software experience at a price that undercuts the iPhone SE 2020 and the Google Pixel 4a, it could be a real winner.