Motorola Razr 2 Will Have 5G Support, 48MP+ 20MP Dual-camera, 256GB Storage

Motorola had launched its first foldable smartphone, the Razr, in February 2019. Reports lately suggest that Motorola is working on a successor to the Razr 2019. This upcoming smartphone is expected to be called the Razr 2. Thanks to the popular leakster, Evan Blass, we now have some details regarding the specifications of the Razr 2.

Evan Blass reveals that the main display of the Razr 2 will have the same 6.2-inches size as that of the Razr 2019. One of the weaknesses of the Razr 2019 was that it lacked 5G connectivity. The Razr 2 is set to fix that. Evan reveals that the Razr 2 will have 5G connectivity. Another downside of the Razr 2019 was its mediocre camera setup. Well, if the report from Evan is to be believed, the Razr 2 has a much better, 48MP + 12MP dual-camera at the rear. Evan also reveals that the Razr 2 will come with dual-SIM support, Android Q, and 256GB storage, and that it will be available in Mercury Silver color option.

Earlier leaks of the Razr 2 suggest that it will have a more powerful processor than its predecessor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, and a larger battery, a 2845mAh unit. The Razr 2 is expected to hit the market in September.