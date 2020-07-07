Motorola Moto G 5G Plus Breaks Cover, Brings 21:9 Display, SD765, Quad-camera, 5000mAh Battery

Motorola has launched a new mid-range smartphone in Europe today, the Moto G 5G Plus. This European launch of the smartphone also happens to be its global debut. The Moto G 5G Plus is the first 5G mid-range phone from the brand in the region. Unlike the recent Moto G series smartphones, the Moto G 5G Plus packs an impressive set of features.

The Moto G 5G Plus comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution. What is interesting here is that unlike most other smartphones in the market that have displays with a 20:9 aspect ratio, the Moto G 5G Plus has a display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The tall aspect ratio makes the display perfect for watching movies as you won’t see black bars around the video. What makes the display even better is that it has a 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the screen has two separate punch holes for front cameras and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Yes, the Moto G 5G Plus has two front cameras, a 16MP primary camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. This makes up for a great value for money factor. As for the rear cameras, there are four of them, a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. The primary camera is capable of recording videos at 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. The primary cameras at the front and rear also have quad-pixel technology for producing brighter and more detailed pictures, especially in low-light conditions.

Powering the Moto G 5G Plus is the Snapdragon 765G SoC. You can get the phone in two variants in Europe, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. On the software side of things, the Moto G 5G Plus, like almost every Motorola phone nowadays, comes with Android 10 and stock UI. On the connectivity front, there is 5G cellular support, as I said earlier, and it is one of the highlights of the device. Other connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-frequency GPS, and USB Type-C port. As for the battery, the phone has a 5000mAh unit with 20W TurboPower fast charging.

The Moto G 5G Plus costs €349 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and €399 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The Moto G 5G Plus will be available in Europe starting 8th July. The brand has also revealed that it will launch the Moto G 5G Plus in North America this fall and the device will also be available in the UAE and KSA regions soon.