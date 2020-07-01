Moto G 5G Smartphone Leaks with Quad-Camera Setup, Snapdragon 765, 4800mAh Battery

Motorola is slowly releasing some well-specced phones. A couple of months ago, the company launched the Motorola Edge+ with high-end design, features, and specifications. Now, the company is prepping for the launch of a mid-range smartphone with a quad-camera setup, 5G connectivity, and a high-capacity battery.

The Moto G 5G is an upcoming mid-range smartphone from Motorola. Its image and specifications were leaked by noted leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter). There’s also a Plus variant of the phone, but its design or specifications haven’t been leaked yet. Coming back to the Moto G 5G, it could be the cheapest 5G phone ever from Motorola.

Moto G 5G Leaked Specifications

The phone features a 21:9 aspect ratio screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and dual-punch-hole-shaped cutouts towards the top left corner. The phone will run Android 10 out of the box and will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It will feature 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. However, higher-priced variants of the phone could come with higher RAM and storage space. There’s also a hybrid microSD card slot in dual-SIM variants.

At the rear, the phone has a quad-camera setup. It will have a 48MP primary camera with a wide-angle lens, an 8MP wide-angle camera dedicated for videos, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the phone is rumored to have an 8MP primary selfie camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone weighs 207g and measures 167.98×73.97×9.59mm. It will be powered by a 4,800mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Moto G 5G also comes with a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader.

Moto G 5G Launch Date

While the company hasn’t confirmed the launch date of the Moto G 5G, Motorola has a launch event on July 7, and we’re expecting the phone to be launched during the same event. The Moto G 5G is expected to be a successor to the Moto G8 series.