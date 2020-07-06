Google Pixel 5 Renders Leak, Show Thinner Bezels and Dual-Camera Setup

Google is reportedly prepping for the launch of the Pixel 4a, but there has not been much information on the impending launch of the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 5 XL. Many high-level executives left Google’s Pixel hardware development division, leaving people to wonder if the company is serious about its smartphone division at all. Now, the first Pixel 5 render images have been leaked, giving us a possible look at the phone.

If these images published by Pigtou (in collaboration with OnLeaks) are true, it looks like Google will ditch the Project Soli-based Motion Sense feature that debuted with the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. The Pixel 5 doesn’t seem to have a radar-based motion sensor, and it could go back to the rear-facing capacitive fingerprint reader, as can be seen in the image.

The Google Pixel 5 could have a 5.78-inch OLED screen with QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole-shaped cutout for the selfie camera. On the rear, the phone seems to have a dual-camera setup and an LED flash. The power and volume buttons are on the right, while the loudspeaker and the USB Type-C port are at the bottom of the device.

It could debut with Android 11 and come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It is being expected that the phone will have at least 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the rear, the phone could have a wide-angle primary camera and an ultrawide-angle secondary camera. In terms of connectivity, we can expect GPS, 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port.

The OnePlus Nord 5G, which will be launched on July 21, is expected to undercut the Pixel 5 with a price tag of below $500. The phone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will use the same Snapdragon 765G processor that’s used in the Pixel 5. OnePlus’ mid-range phone could have a triple or quad-camera setup on the rear and a dual-camera setup on the front.