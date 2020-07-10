Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5: Here’s How to Make Sense of 2020 Pixel Lineup

Google’s strategy with Pixel smartphones hasn’t really worked as well as the company had hoped. The Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL’s launch was a disaster, and the phones didn’t even launch in many countries, including India, due to regulatory issues with the Project Soli radar system. The 2020 Pixel lineup looks even more disastrous. The phones have leaked but they didn’t make sense. Today, we’re going to decipher Google’s upcoming Pixel smartphones and how they fit into this year’s lineup.

Google Pixel 4a Specifications

First up, the Pixel 4a – it is the successor to the Pixel 3a. It goes by the codename ‘Sunfish,’ and comes equipped with a Snapdragon 730 processor. It will feature 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. The phone will be priced anywhere between $300 and $400, and it will have a plastic body, just like the Pixel 3a. Due to its lower price tag, it will use a capacitive fingerprint reader on the rear, rather than an in-display fingerprint reader.

It will have a single camera on the rear, and it will use a 12.2MP sensor with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS. At the front, the phone has a 5.8-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It will feature LTE connectivity along with GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Pixel 4a will be powered by a smallish 3,080mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging.

Google Pixel 4a 5G Specifications

This is a 5G variant of the Pixel 4a, and it will have a larger screen and a faster processor. It is codenamed ‘Bramble’ and will have a 6.1-inch OLED screen with Full HD resolution and a punch-hole-shaped cutout in the top-left corner. It will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB internal storage. Similar to the Pixel 4a, it will have a plastic body and a rear-facing capacitive fingerprint reader.

The Pixel 4a 5G will have a dual-camera setup on the rear. It will most probably have a 12.2MP primary camera, similar to the Pixel 4a. The secondary camera, however, will be a 16MP telephoto unit with a 2x optical zoom lens. It will feature 5G and LTE connectivity. Other features include GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It could be powered by a 4,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

Google Pixel 5 Specifications

Codenamed ‘Redfin,’ the Pixel 5 appears to miss out on the Snapdragon 865, and looks to settle for the Snapdragon 765G processor. it appears to have a 5.8-inch screen, similar to the Pixel 4a, but it will have a more premium design and materials. The phone will also feature an OLED screen with a 90Hz/120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It will have a glass-and-metal body with support for wireless charging and a rear-facing fingerprint reader.

The Pixel 5 will most likely have 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB internal storage, and 5G connectivity. It could have an 8MP front-facing camera and a 12MP+16MP dual-camera setup at the rear. It will likely miss out on 4K 60fps video recording, which means another year of high-end Pixels with no 4K 60fps video recording. It will have GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It will lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, but feature stereo speakers.

There will be no Pixel 5 XL this year, at least as per the recent leaks and reports.

Our Take

This year’s Pixel lineup looks dead-on-arrival to us. The Pixel 4a will likely be undercut by the OnePlus Nord, which features a larger and better display with 90Hz refresh rate, a faster Snapdragon 765G processor, a quad-camera setup at the rear, a dual-camera setup on the front, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The Pixel 4a 5G will be priced higher, and it offers lower features than the OnePlus Nord, so consumers will likely prefer the OnePlus mid-ranger over the Pixel 4a 5G.

When it comes to the Pixel 5, missing out on a flagship smartphone chipset will not going to cut it, even at a price tag of $699. At the times when even mid-range and affordable flagships are offering as many as four cameras and in-display fingerprint readers, the Pixel 5 doesn’t make sense anymore. Customers are better off buying the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro, which we really loved in our review.

What do you think of the Pixel 2020 lineup? Do you think Google should do a better job in terms of specifications? Let us know your thoughts below.