Google Mistakenly Showcases Unannounced Pixel 4a on Its Website, Confirms Design

The Pixel 4a is expected to go official any day now. There have been so many leaks surrounding Google’s next affordable smartphone that it has become hard to keep track of them. Now, the Pixel 4a has been unintentionally leaked by Google through its own website. Let us have a look at its design.

While there have been various leaks that showcased the Pixel 4a’s 3D CAD renders, this time, we are getting to see the press render of the smartphone. Google used the Pixel 4a’s image instead of using the Nest WiFi’s image on its Canadian website. The phone appears to have a single camera on the rear along with an LED flash. The phone is visible in its black avatar, and there’s a capacitive fingerprint reader.

The screen appears to be an AMOLED unit and there’s a punch-hole-shaped cutout for the selfie camera unit. There are thin bezels all around the screen and curved corners. The earpiece seems to be wider, and could double up as a part of the phone’s stereo loudspeaker unit.

Leaked Google Pixel 4a Specifications

The Pixel 4a reportedly features a 5.8-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. The phone is expected to feature an 8MP front-facing camera with Full HD video recording and a 12.2MP rear-facing camera with 1.4µm pixels, dual-pixel phase-detection autofocus, and OIS. The rear-facing camera is rumored to be able to record 4K 30fps videos.

The successor to the Pixel 3a will come with Android 10 out of the box with the Pixel launcher and Pixel-exclusive features like Now Playing song recognition, Live Caption, Google Assistant Rules, Cards and Passes in the power menu, and boarding passes in the Google Pay app. It will be equipped with the Snapdragon 730 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage, and a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging.