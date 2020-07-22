ASUS ROG Phone 3 Goes Official with 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 865+, 6000mAh Battery: Specs, Price, Release Date

ASUS has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the ROG Phone 3, earlier today. It is the successor to last year’s ROG Phone II, which was, hands down, the best gaming smartphone of 2019. Now, the new mobile gaming-centric smartphone aims to bring faster performance, faster connectivity, and longer battery life.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 Specifications

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 has a 6.59-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The gaming smartphone has an in-display optical fingerprint reader and stereo loudspeakers. The phone uses an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass 3 on the rear. It weighs a whopping 240g and measures 171 x 78 x 9.9mm.

The new gaming-focused smartphone comes in two variants: ROG Phone 3 and ROG Phone 3 Strix. The ROG Phone 3 is equipped with the Snapdragon 865+ processor, while the ROG Phone 3 Strix features the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Both devices run Android 10 with ROG UI with gaming enhancements. The devices feature ROG logo on the rear with RGB lighting.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 Variants:

12GB RAM + 128GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 512GB storage 16GB RAM + 512GB storage

ASUS ROG Phone 3 Strix Variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

In terms of imaging, the ROG Phone 3 comes with a 24MP selfie camera with F2.0 aperture, a 27mm wide-angle lens, 0.9µm pixels, and 1080p 60fps video recording. At ther rear, the ROG Phone 3 has a triple-camera setup featuring a 64MP wide-angle camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.

The 64MP sensor features F1.8 aperture, 0.8µm pixels, PDAF, up to 8K 30fps video recording, up to 4K 60fps video recording, and up to 4K 120fps slow-motion video recording. The 13MP ultrawide camera has a fixed-focus lens, F2.4 aperture, and a 125˚ field-of-view. It can record up to 4K 30fps videos. The macro camera has F2.0 aperture but it lacks autofocus and it can’t record videos.

In terms of connectivity, the ASUS ROG Phone 3 has a dual-band A-GPS, BDS, GALILEO, GLONASS, GNSS, and QZSS. Other connectivity features include 5G (SA/NSA with sub-6GHz), dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port. The company is bundling a USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack dongle and AeroActive Cooler accessory that has a USB Type-C port and a headphone jack.

The ROG Phone 3 is powered by a mammoth 6,000mAh battery. The phone supports 30W fast charging and comes bundled with a 30W fast charger. It supports Quick Charge 4.0, USB PD, and 10W reverse charging. However, it lacks wireless or reverse wireless charging. The ROG Phone 3 has Air Triggers 3 shoulder buttons that use ultrasonic sensors and accelerometer to register taps.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 Price, Release Date

TheASUS ROG Phone 3 costs €1,000, while the starting price for the ROG Phone 3 Strix is €800. The variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage costs €1,100.

In India, the phone is priced at INR 49,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at INR 57,999. The ASUS ROG Phone 3 will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart from August 6.