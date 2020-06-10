Xiaomi Launches Redmi 9 with Helio G80 Processor, 5020mAh Battery: Price, Release Date, Specifications

Months after launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9. The new entry-level smartphone features a big screen, a quad-camera setup, a fast processor, and a high-capacity battery. These are all the things people want in their next smartphone. Let us have a look at the phone’s pricing, release date, and specifications.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 was launched today in Spain, but there’s no word on its launch in other markets right now. The phone succeeds the Redmi 8, and brings various upgrades, including a bigger screen, a newer processor, an improved camera setup, and newer wireless connectivity features.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Specifications

The Redmi 9 sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and a waterdrop-shaped notch. The display can reach a peak brightness of 400 nits, and it is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, which is a downgrade compared to the Redmi 8’s Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection. The phone has a plastic frame and a fingerprint reader at the rear. The phone is powered by a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

The smartphone runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 software and is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The 12nm SoC is great for gaming and multitasking in the entry-level price range. The Redmi 9 has 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB of internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity features of the phone include GPS, LTE, dual-SIM card slot, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB 2.0 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 has an 8MP selfie camera with F2.0 aperture and Full HD video recording at 30fps. At the rear, the phone has a quad-camera setup. The camera system has a 13MP primary camera with F2.2 aperture, phase-detection autofocus, and 1080p 30fps video recording. There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera (F2.2), a 5MP macro camera (F2.4), and a 2MP depth sensor (F2.4).

The phone is available in Carbon Gray, Ocean Green, and Sunset Purple colors.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Price, Release Date

The Redmi 9 price is €149 (around $169 or INR 12,783) for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The variant of the phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is €179 (around $191 or INR 14,497). The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is available for pre-order in Spain from June 15 to June 17, and during this period, the price of the phone will be reduced by €10. The phone will be available through Alcampo, Amazon, Carrefour, mi.com, Mi stores, Phone House, and Worten.

The phone is also available through BangGood and GearBest, but shipping and customs charges might apply depending on your country.