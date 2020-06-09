Vivo Z5x 2020 Launched with Snapdragon 712, 5000mAh Battery: Price, Release Date, Specifications

Vivo has launched the successor to the Vivo Z5x from last year, and interestingly enough, the new phone has the same name. The new smartphone comes with a slightly faster processor, but other features remain the same. Let’s have a look at its price, release date, and specifications.

The Vivo Z5x uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, which is slightly faster than the Snapdragon 710 SoC (System on Chip) that was used in last year’s Z5x. This should make the phone slightly faster in some tasks, but in day-to-day use cases, the phone should feel exactly similar in terms of speed.

The phone has been launched for the Chinese market, but there’s no information on the company’s plans to launch it outside of China.

Vivo Z5x Specifications

The new Z5x runs Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9, but it will soon receive the Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 software. It has 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot. It has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with a punch-hole-shaped cutout in the corner for the selfie camera.

At the rear, the phone has a triple-camera setup, featuring a 16MP primary sensor (F1.8 aperture), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera (F2.2 aperture, 16mm lens), a 2MP depth sensor (F2.4 aperture), and an LED flash. Sadly, the phone tops out at just Full HD 1080p video recording at 30fps. The front-facing camera can record 1080p 30fps videos as well.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has a dual-SIM card slot, dual-LTE, dual-VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It’s sad to report that this is 2020, and Vivo has still equipped its mid-range phone with a microUSB 2.0 port instead of a USB Type-C port.

The Vivo Z5x 2020 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and is compatible with 18W fast charging with the bundled charger. It has a rear-facing capacitive fingerprint reader. The phone is available in three colors: Aurora, Phantom Black, and Symphony.

Vivo Z5x 2020 Price, Release Date

The Vivo Z5x 2020 is priced at CNY 1,398 (around $197 or INR 14,906) for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 1,598 (around $225 or INR 17,000).

However, these two variants would be available for just CNY 1,098 (around $155 or INR 11,706) and CNY 1,198 (around $169 or INR 12,772), respectively during the 6.18 shopping festival in China.