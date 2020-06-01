Vivo X50 Pro+, X50 Pro, X50 Smartphones Announced with Impressive Cameras: Price, Release Date, Specifications

After teasing its X50 series smartphones for a couple of weeks, Vivo has finally launched three new smartphones: Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+. All three devices sport attractive designs and impressive camera setups in their unique ways. Let us have a look at all the smartphones.

The Vivo X50 Pro+ is the costliest of the bunch, featuring the Snapdragon 865 processor, quad-camera setup with a large sensor, and two zoom lenses. The Vivo X50 Pro features a Snapdragon 765 processor and a primary camera with a gimbal-like camera stabilization system. The Vivo X50 is the thinnest 5G smartphone in the world. All three phones feature Astro Mode and Super Night Mode for brilliant images in low-light conditions.

Vivo X50 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro sports a 6.56-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ content playback, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor and runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5. It has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

At the rear, the Vivo X50 Pro+ has a quad-camera setup consisting of Samsung’s new ISOCELL GN1 50MP sensor (1/1.3-inch) that captures 12.5MP images with 12.5µm pixels in its tetracell mode (4-in-1 pixel binning). There’s a 13MP dedicated portrait camera with a 2x optical zoom lens, an 8MP telephoto camera with a periscope-style 5x optical zoom lens (F3.0), and an 8MP ultrawide camera that can also double up as a macro camera.

The phone has a 32MP selfie camera with a fixed-focus lens and Full HD video recording. Vivo claims that the large image sensor at the rear, in combination with the motion deblur algorithm and continuous motion tracking, captures amazing-looking still images and videos even in low-light conditions.

The phone has a faux leather finish at the rear and a Gorilla Glass panel at the front. The X50 Pro+ also comes with an under-display optical fingerprint reader. The phone is powered by a 4,315mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging. Other features of the phone include an AKG AK4377a Hi-Fi audio chip, 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi ax, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo X50 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro lets go of the Snapdragon 865 in favor of the Snapdragon 765G processor. It has a 6.56-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a corner punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The phone runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and has 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

The phone has a quad-camera setup at the rear, featuring a 48MP camera (Sony IMX598) that is equipped with a gimbal-like image stabilization system. There’s also a 13MP camera sensor (Samsung S5K3L6) with a 2x optical zoom lens and is used for portrait images. There’s an 8MP camera (OmniVision OV08A10) with a periscope-style 5x optical zoom telephoto lens (F3.5) and an 8MP ultrawide camera (Hynix Hi846). At the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera that uses Samsung’s ISOCELL GD1 sensor (F2.45).

The phone has an under-display fingerprint reader and an AKG AK4377a Hi-Fi audio chip. It is powered by a 4,315mAh battery and supports 33W fast wired charging. It’s a 5G phone that also supports 4G LTE, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo X50 Specifications

The Vivo X50 is the most affordable device among the three phones announced today. It has a 6.56-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and an under-display fingerprint reader. It uses the Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB internal storage. It runs Funtouch OS 10.5, which is based on Android 10.

The 32MP front-facing camera on the Vivo X50 has a fixed-focus lens and an F2.48 aperture. At the rear, the phone has a quad-camera setup. It has a 48MP camera (Sony IMX598 sensor) with an F1.6 aperture but misses out on the gimbal-like image stabilization to cut down costs. It uses a traditional OIS system. There’s a 13MP portrait camera (F2.48) with a 2x optical zoom telephoto lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera (F2.2), and a 5MP macro camera (F2.48).

The X50 is powered by a 4,200mAh battery and supports 33W fast wired charging. The phone features 5G, 4G LTE, dual-SIM card slot, GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo X50, X50 Pro, and X50 Pro+ Release Date, Prices

The Vivo X50 will be available starting June 6, while the Vivo X50 Pro will be available for purchase starting June 12. The Vivo X50 Pro+ will be available in July 2020. All the phones mentioned here will only be available in China for now.

Here is the pricing for all Vivo X50 series phones that were launched today:

Vivo X50 (8GB RAM+128GB storage): CNY 3,498

Vivo X50 (8GB RAM+256GB storage): CNY 3,898

Vivo X50 Pro (8GB RAM+128GB storage): CNY 4,298

Vivo X50 Pro (8GB RAM+256GB storage): CNY 4,698

Vivo X50 Pro+ (8GB RAM+128GB storage): CNY 4,998

Vivo X50 Pro+ (8GB RAM+256GB storage): CNY 5,498

Vivo X50 Pro+ (12GB RAM+256GB storage): CNY 5,998

Vivo also unveiled a trailer video of the Funtouch OS 11, which is based on Android 11 and will be released later this year. Check out the video below.