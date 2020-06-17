Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Renders Leak, Features 12.4-inch Display, Quad-speakers, Dual-camera

The current flagship tablet from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S6, had made its debut in July last year. Considering that Samsung launches a new flagship tablet every year, it is about time that Samsung releases a successor to the Galaxy Tab S6.

Reports that have been popping up lately suggest that the successor to the Galaxy Tab S6 will be called the Galaxy Tab S7. However, there will be one more flagship tablet this year according to the reports, the Galaxy Tab S7+. Both the tablets have been leaked multiple times so far, giving us an idea about their specs. Recently, we also got to see the renders of the Galaxy Tab S7. However, we weren’t lucky enough to see how the Galaxy Tab S7+ would look like. Fortunately, that changes today. We now have the render images of the Galaxy Tab S7+, courtesy of OnLeaks and Pigtou.

These images, as you can see, reveal that the Galaxy Tab S7+ will have a massive, 12.4-inch display, just like the earlier leaks had suggested. The tablet, similar to the Galaxy Tab S7, has thin bezels around the display, maximizing the screen-to-body ratio. The tablet has a minimalistic, subtle look with what looks like a metal frame. The back panel of the tablet has a dual-camera setup with an LED flash. Interestingly, the Galaxy Tab S7+ has an S-Pen-shaped indent below the rear camera, suggesting that you can stick the S-Pen there.

The renders show that the Galaxy Tab S7+ will have a quad-camera setup (two speakers at the top and two at the bottom), a USB Type-C port at the bottom, power and volume buttons and SIM card slot to the right-hand side of the tablet, and a proprietary connector (most probably for accessories like keyboard dock) to the left. The tablet shown in the images has a silver color, suggesting that this will be one of the color options on offer. The Galaxy Tab S7+ looks interesting. All we need to know now is what it would offer on the inside.