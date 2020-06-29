Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition to soon launch in India: Release Date, Specs

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition earlier this month alongside the BTS-themed Galaxy Buds+. The limited-edition devices have already been announced for various markets, including South Korea, the UK, and the US. Now, the company has announced that it is bringing the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition to India soon.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition: Release Date In India

Earlier today, Samsung listed the limited-edition of the Galaxy S20+ on its India website and then tweeted about the availability of the device. The South Korean smartphone giant will launch the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in India on July 1. The pre-orders will go live on the same day, and BTS and Samsung fans will have to chance to grab the device. However, there could be limited quantities of the device.

The pricing of the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition hasn’t been announced yet, but it will likely be slightly costlier than the vanilla Galaxy S20+. This BTS-themed Galaxy S20+ is covered in purple finish and comes with a BTS logo as well we BTS-themed wallpapers and icon packs. The phone will also come with BTS-themed packaging and photo cards of seven BTS members.

Currently, the Galaxy S20+ is available in just three colors: Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Cosmic Grey. And the addition of the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition will finally bring a flashy color option for those who don’t like boring colorways. Samsung hasn’t announced the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition for the Indian market yet, but it is possible that the company will bring them to India in the future.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition: Features, Specs

The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with QHD+ resolution, HDR10+, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader. The phone runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 out of the box. It is equipped with an Exynos 990 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS 3.0 storage, and a microSD card slot. The phone has a dual-SIM card slot, dual-4G LTE, dual-VoLTE, dual-VoWiFi, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac/6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The phone has a 10MP selfie camera with dual-pixel phase-detection autofocus, F2.2 aperture, and up to 4K 60fps video recording. At the rear, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition has a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 12MP primary camera (1/1.76-inch, OIS, Dual-Pixel PDAF, F1.8 aperture, 1.8µm pixels, and up to 4K 60fps video recording), a 64MP hybrid 3x optical zoom camera (1/1.72-inch, OIS, PDAF, F2.0 aperture, 0.8µm pixels, and up to 4K 30fps video recording), a 12MP ultrawide-angle camera, and a VGA 3D ToF camera.

The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is powered by a 4,500mAh battery, and it supports up to 25W fast charging via USB PD, 15W fast wireless charging, and up to 9W reverse wireless charging. The phone has stereo loudspeakers, IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, Samsung Pay, a barometer, and Bixby digital voice assistant.