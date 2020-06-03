Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ to Feature 108MP Primary Camera, 50x Zoom

After launching the Galaxy S20 series earlier this year, Samsung has been gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series. The design and some specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20+ were leaked over the past few weeks. Now, the camera specifications of the Galaxy Note 20+ were leaked, and it looks like it could be similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

While it was known that the Galaxy Note 20+ would feature a quad-camera setup, the exact specifications of the cameras weren’t known. Now, prolific leakster IceUniverse (@UniverseIce on Twitter) has published camera specifications of the S upcoming Pen-toting smartphone on the Chinese social media website Weibo.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Specifications

According to him, the Galaxy Note 20+ would feature the same 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor (1/1.33-inch) for the primary camera. A 13MP ISOCELL Slim 3M5 image sensor (1/3-inch) would be used for the telephoto camera, and it would sit behind a periscope-style optical zoom lens. For the ultrawide-angle camera, Samsung would likely use an ISOCELL Fast 2L3 sensor (1/2.55-inch).

Samsung will reportedly drop the 3D ToF (Time of Flight) camera that is found on the Galaxy S20 Ultra in favor of a laser autofocus unit. This autofocus system will help the 108MP primary camera sensor in focussing. Moreover, the South Korean smartphone giant would not use the 100x Space Zoom marketing term. Instead, the phone could come with 50x zoom capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Hardware, Software Specifications

According to previous leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Note 20+ would sport a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an optical fingerprint reader. The phone would also feature stereo speakers. It will likely come pre-installed with Android 10 and One UI 2.1. The phone could be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and support 45W fast charging over the USB-PD protocol.

Obviously, the phone would come with an S Pen. The Galaxy Note 20+ is rumored to come equipped with the Exynos 992 processor (Snapdragon 865 in some markets), 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/128GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot. The phone could very well feature 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Samsung Pay, and a USB Type-C port.

Other features include IP68 certification, HDR10+, 8K video recording, Samsung DeX, and 15W Qi wireless charging, and 9W reverse wireless charging.