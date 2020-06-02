Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications

Samsung has launched two new entry-level smartphones in India: Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11. Both smartphones feature HD+ screens, plastic bodies, and high-capacity batteries. The Galaxy M01 and the Galaxy M11 also come pre-installed with the Samsung Health app and have Dolby Atmos audio. Let us have a look at their pricing, release date, and specifications.

Galaxy M01 Specifications

The Galaxy M01 is the company’s newest entry-level smartphone and it features a 5.7-inch HD+ PLS TFT LCD screen with a V-shaped notch for the front-facing camera. The phone runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 software. It uses the Snapdragon 439 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of imaging, the phone has a 5MP front-facing camera (F2.2) for selfies and a 13MP+2MP rear-facing dual-camera setup. The 13MP camera has an F2.2 aperture, while the 2MP depth sensor has an F2.4 aperture. The Galaxy M01 can record 1080p 30fps videos. It’s a dual-SIM phone with support for 4G LTE, VoLTE, GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy M01 comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery but lacks fast charging. It has three color variants: black, blue, and red.

Galaxy M11 Specifications

The Galaxy M11 is a slight upgrade over the Galaxy M01. It comes with a faster Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, and 32GB/64GB storage. It also sports a 6.4-inch PLS TFT LCD screen with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. There’s a microSD card slot, just like the Galaxy M11, but it also comes with a rear-facing fingerprint reader.

At the front, the Galaxy M11 has an 8MP selfie camera with an F2.0 aperture. At the rear, it has a triple-camera setup, consisting of a 13MP (F1.8) main camera, 5MP (F2.2) ultrawide-angle camera, and a 2MP (F2.4) depth sensor. The main sensor can record 1080p 30fps videos. The phone has a dual-SIM card slot, 4G LTE, VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. The Galaxy M11 is available in three colors: black, metallic blue, and violet.

Galaxy M01, M11 Price, Release Date

The Galaxy M01 is priced at INR 8,999, while the Galaxy M11’s pricing starts at INR 10,999 for the 32GB variant. The 64GB variant of the Galaxy M11 is priced at INR 12,999. Both phones will be available from Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung eStore, and other major e-retailers. The new smartphones will also be available through offline stores in India shortly.