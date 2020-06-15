Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with Snapdragon 765G Launches in the US: Price, Release Date, Availability

Samsung has launched its most affordable 5G smartphone in the US. The Galaxy A71 5G has a few hardware differences compared to the LTE variant of the Galaxy A71 that was launched a few months ago. The phone uses Qualcomm’s processor instead of the Exynos 980 SoC (System on Chip).

The Galaxy A71 5G is the priciest Galaxy A series smartphone, and as the name suggests, it brings 5G connectivity. The phone features a large Super AMOLED screen, a quad-camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging. It is also the first phone in the US with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Specifications

The Galaxy A71 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, an in-display optical fingerprint reader, and a punch-hole-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera. The phone runs Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI 2 interface. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and has a microSD card slot.

At the rear, you will find a quad-camera setup, featuring a 64MP primary camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12MP camera with an ultrawide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. The Galaxy A71 5G also features a 32MP selfie camera at the front. Both front and rear-facing camera setups are capable of recording 4K videos. The phone also features Super Steady video recording at 1080p resolution.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has sub-6GHz 5G (SA and NSA), LTE, Wi-FI b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 4,500mAh battery powers the Galaxy A71 5G, and it supports 25W fast charging via the USB-PD standard. It comes bundled with a 25W charger as well.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Price, Release Date, Availability

The Galaxy A71 5G will be available in the US for $599 starting June 19 through Samsung.com, Sprint, and T-Mobile. The phone can also be purchased through AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and additional carriers. Samsung will also sell a fully unlocked version of the Galaxy A71 5G via its website later this summer.

Samsung is also selling an optional program, Samsung Premium Care, for $11.99 per month that covers accidental damage cover (cracks, drops, and liquid spills), mechanical breakdowns, and personal setup assistance. Samsung will also deliver a replacement phone to your doorstep through its Premium Care program.

