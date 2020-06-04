Samsung Galaxy A31 with Samsung Pay Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications

Samsung has launched multiple smartphones over the past few weeks. In India, it launched the Galaxy M01 and the Galaxy M11 just two days ago. Today, the South Korean smartphone brand has launched the Galaxy A31 in India. Let us have a look at its price, release date, and specifications.

The Galaxy A31 is a mid-range smartphone with a big Super AMOLED screen, a quad-camera setup, a high-capacity battery, and Samsung Pay. It looks attractive, too, and comes in three colors: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White. The smartphone succeeds last year’s Galaxy A30 and the Galaxy A30s.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Price, Release Date

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A31 in India in just one memory configuration: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy A31 price in India is INR 21,999. It will be available through Amazon, BeNow.in, Flipkart, Samsung eStore, Samsung Opera House, and other major retailers starting today. It will also be available through offline retailers across India over the next few weeks.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications

The Galaxy A31 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, a U-shaped notch for the selfie camera, and an optical fingerprint reader. The phone runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1 software and some India-centric features such as multi-lingual typing keyboard, smart cards for the Messages app, smart crop, and more.

The smartphone has a 20MP selfie camera at the front with Full HD video recording and F2.2 aperture. At the rear, the phone has a quad-camera setup. There’s a 48MP primary camera with a wide-angle lens, PDAF, and an F2.0 aperture. There’s an 8MP camera (F2.2) with an ultrawide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera (F2.4), and a 5MP depth sensor (F2.4). The rear-facing camera can record 1080p videos as well.

The Galaxy A31 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio P65 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 512GB). It has a dual-SIM card slot, 4G LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also features Samsung Pay for easier mobile payments and Samsung Knox for better security.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and is compatible with 15W fast wired charging. Did you like this phone at its price? Let us know in the comments section below.