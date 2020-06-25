Realme has launched two new high-end smartphones—The Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom— in India. They are not clear successors to the Realme X2 Pro and sit one step down than the Realme X50 Pro in the company’s smartphone lineup. They use last year’s processors and lack OLED screens, but have impressive specifications for the price.

The Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom are almost identical, featuring the same design and hardware specifications. They only differ slightly in the camera department. Both phones have the same Snapdragon 855+ processor, 120Hz screens, plastic-and-glass design, Android 10 software, connectivity, and battery capacity.

Realme X3 Specs

The Realme X3 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is equipped with the Snapdragon 855+ processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. It runs Android 10 OS with Realme UI software. The Realme X3 has a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader. Its connectivity features include dual-SIM card slot (dual-LTE, dual-VoLTE, and dual-VoWiFi), dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5), dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port.

In terms of imaging, the phone has a 16MP + 8MP dual-camera setup at the front inside a pill-shaped cutout at the top-left corner of the screen. At the rear, the Realme X3 has a 64MP primary camera (F1.8 aperture, PDAF, 0.8µm pixels), 12MP camera with 2x optical zoom periscope lens (OIS, F2.5 aperture, 51mm lens, PDAF), an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera (F2.3 aperture, 119° FoV, 16mm lens, 1.12µm pixels), and a 2MP macro camera. Only the 64MP camera can record up to 4K 60fps videos, while others top out at 1080p resolution.

A 4,200mAh battery powers the Realme X3 and the phone supports 30W VOOC flash charging.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specs

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is the higher-end smartphone of the two. It features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 5. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI and uses the Snapdragon 855+ processor. It has 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal UFS 3.0 storage). The phone lacks a microSD card slot, though. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader, GPS, dual-SIM card slot (LTE+LTE, dual-VoLTE, dual-VoWiFi), dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port.

It has a pill-shaped cutout in the top left corner of the screen for the selfie camera, and it hides a 32MP primary selfie camera (F2.5 aperture, 26mm lens, 0.8µm pixels) and an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor (F2.2 aperture, 105° FoV, 1.12µm pixels). At the rear, the phone has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera (F1.8 aperture, PDAF, 0.8µm pixels), an 8MP camera with 5x optical zoom periscope lens (OIS, F3.4 aperture, PDAF), an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera (F2.3 aperture, 119° FoV, 16mm lens, 1.12µm pixels), and a 2MP macro camera. Of all six cameras on the phone, only the 64MP rear-facing camera can record 4K 60fps videos, while others top out at 1080p 30fps or 1080p 60fps.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by a 4,200mAh battery and it supports 30W fast charging.

Realme Buds Q Specs

The Realme Buds Q are Realme’s cheapest-priced true wireless earphones in India. They feature 10mm drivers and a Bluetooth 5.0 chip that supports SBC and AAC audio codecs. There’s a ‘Super Low Latency Mode’ that promises 119ms latency, but I would not call it low-latency since most people consider 40ms as low-latency for videos and gaming. There are touch-sensitive controls on the earbuds, and you can customize controls using the Realme Link app.

The earbuds are IPX4-certified for sweat resistance. Each earbud has a 40mAh battery inside them, while the case has a 400mAh battery. These earbuds charge over microUSB port on the case. Battery life claims from the company are 4.5 hours (earbuds at 50% volume) and 20 hours (with four charges from the case, at 50% volume). Realme is bundling three sizes of ear tips in the box.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme Buds Q: Price in India, Release Date

The Realme X3 comes in two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at INR 24,999, while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at INR 25,999. The Realme X3 SuperZoom will be available in two variants—8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage—and the former costs INR 27,999 and the latter costs INR 32,999. Both phones will be available in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colors, and they will be available for purchase from Flipkart and Realme Online Store starting June 30 at 12 PM.

The Realme Buds Q is priced at INR 1,999, and they’re available in three colors: Quite Black, Quite White, and Quite Yellow. The company has also launched the Realme Adventurer Backpack in India, and it costs INR 1,499.