Realme X3 SuperZoom Is Heading to India

The affordable flagship-grade smartphone from Realme, the X3 SuperZoom, made its debut a couple of months ago, in Europe. Now, a high-ranking official from Realme India has made a tweet suggesting that smartphone is set to make its way to the Indian market.

The Realme X50 Pro is the current flagship phone from the brand. However, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is the one that has the most advanced rear camera hardware of all Realme phones. It comes with a quad-camera setup, featuring an 8MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, putting it in the league of smartphones with the highest zooming capability. This standout feature of the Realme X3 SuperZoom has helped the device gain a lot of traction and demand.

In a retweet, citing an article from Gadgets360, which claims that the Realme X3 SuperZoom might be coming to India soon, Francis Wang, the CMO of Realme India writes “How soon” pointing that the Realme X3 SuperZoom is coming to India. His tweet also says “Which processor to use,” pointing that the brand is open to suggestions regarding which processor to use in the smartphone, meaning that the X3 SuperZoom will not necessarily come with Snapdragon 855+ SoC as it does in Europe.

Whatever may be the case, people in India might be quite happy to know that they will soon be able to buy a smartphone that has a 5x optical zoom like a high-end phone, at a much affordable price tag, provided that Realme doesn’t plan to change the camera hardware as well.

Speaking of, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 64MP primary camera at the rear, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera, apart from its telephoto sensor. At the front, you get a 32MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. These two cameras are housed in a pill-shaped punch-hole of the phone’s 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and CGG 5.

The European version of the phone, as I said earlier, comes with Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The phone is available in two memory configurations, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 4200mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C port.