Realme C11 Is Launching on June 30 in Malaysia as the First Phone with Helio G35 SoC

Last week, the Malaysian division of Realme had revealed that it will soon be launching the world’s first smartphone with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and that this smartphone will be called the C11. Soon after the announcement, a few key specifications of the smartphone were leaked. However, the launch date of the smartphone was still under covers. Fortunately for us, that changes today.

Realme Malaysia has now announced through a Facebook post that the brand will be launching the Realme C11 smartphone in Malaysia on 30th June 2020 at 11 AM. The launch event will stream live on the brand’s Facebook page for Malaysia. The brand has revealed the key specifications of the Helio G35 chipset in the announcement post. This upcoming SoC will use a 12nm fabrication process and Cortex-A53 CPU cores with up to 2.3GHz clock frequency. The brand also claims that the Helio G35 is a ‘gaming processor’ in the Facebook post.

This Facebook post is accompanied by a teaser image of the smartphone. This image shows the front facia of the device. As you can see in the image, the Realme C11 has a traditional, V-shaped notch on the display. Realme has uploaded one more teaser image of the phone on its Facebook page. This teaser image says that the phone will have a ‘Bigger Battery.’ That is all the official information that we have regarding the Realme C11 at the moment. That being said, a couple of new leaks of the Realme C11 have popped up online, showing us the key features of the device.

The first leak of the Realme C11 shows a poster of the smartphone, which says that the device has a 5000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch ‘Mini-drop Fullscreen’ display, and a dual-camera setup with Nightscape. This poster shows the Realme C11 from almost all angles, which reveals that the device will have a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grill at the bottom, power and volume buttons to the right-hand side of the device, a SIM card tray to the left-hand side of the device, and that the phone will have a square camera hump and a unique design pattern on the panel.

The second leak of the Realme C11 comes from a well-known leakster that goes by Sudhanshu on Twitter. The Twitter account claims in a tweet that the Realme C11 will have a 5000mAh battery, a card tray with provision to insert two SIM cards and a microSD card simultaneously, and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. Hopefully, we will know more about the device as its launch gets closer.