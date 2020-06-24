Realme 2 Pro Gets Android 10 OS and Realme UI with the Latest Software Update

The Realme 2 Pro was launched almost two years ago, in September 2018. The phone came with the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with ColorOS 5.2 customization at the time of its launch. In 2019, the smartphone was upgraded to Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6. The Realme 2 Pro is now getting the Android 10 operating system with Realme UI.
Realme had started the ‘Realme UI Early Access’ program for the Realme 2 Pro almost a month ago. This was a public beta testing program of the Android 10 OS for the smartphone. Realme is now rolling out a stable version of the Android 10-based software to the beta testers as well as the regular users of the Realme 2 Pro. This Android 10 update for the Realme 2 Pro comes bearing the version number RMX1801EX_11.F.07 and it is 2.95GB in size.
Going by the user reports online, the update is being rolled out via the OTA method, in stages. If you haven’t got the update yet, you can check for it manually from the ‘Software Update’ section of the smartphone that can be found in the setting menu. It is worth mentioning that there is an issue going on with Realme’s OTA servers due to which a few users might be getting the ‘No network connection’ error while they are trying to check for the update manually. Worry not, Realme has said that the issue will be fixed in two working days.
The new software for the Realme 2 Pro brings almost all the standard features of the Android 10 operating system. Since the new software is baked with the brand’s latest UI customization, the Realme UI, it gets additional features of the custom UI pack. Here is a complete list of changes and new features that the latest software update of the Realme 2 Pro brings with it.
Realme 2 Pro Android 10 update (RMX1801EX_11.F.07) changelog:
Visuals
- Updated UI to realme UI
- Brand new Real Design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient
Smart Sidebar
- Optimized user interface and improved one-handed operation
- Optimized Smart Sidebar: Replaced File Console with File Manager; removed OSIE Visual Effect and No Notification Alerts
- Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen Mode
- Added two new features: “Assistive Ball Opacity” and “Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App”
- Optimized the Floating Window feature for more apps
- Added Bubbles: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse or open the app
Screenshot
- Optimized 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe to take a screenshot of the selected part of the screen (partial screen capture). Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot
- Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound
- Optimized screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release to share it, or drag it down and release to take a long screenshot
Navigation Gestures 3.0
- Optimized gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode
System
- Added Focus Mode: Minimizes outside distractions when you are learning or working
- Added whole new charging animation
- Optimized the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation
- Added pause feature for screen recording
- Added a floating window and settings for screen recording
- New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer
- Optimized system built-in ringtones
- Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility
- New management feature for recent tasks: You can view memory of recent tasks and locked apps
Games
- Optimized visual interaction for Game Space
- Optimized loading animation for Game Space
Homescreen
- Added new live wallpapers
- Added artistic wallpapers
- Added option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on homescreen
- Added option to customize the size, shape, and style of app icons on homescreen
- Optimized the graphic design of password unlock to facilitate one-handed operation
- Support for animated wallpapers on the lockscreen
- Added a Simple Mode for homescreen, featuring larger fonts, icons and a clearer layout
Security
- Random MAC address Generator: When your phone is connected to Wi-Fi network system generates a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy
Tools
- In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating window
- Added the trim feature in Recordings
- Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather
- Added weather-adaptive animations in Weather
Camera
- Optimized the Camera UI for better user experience
- Optimized the Timer UI and sound
Photos
- Optimized the Album UI for a clearer structure and photo thumbnails
- Added Album Recommendations that recognize more than 80 different scenes
Communications
- realme Share now supports sharing files with OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi devices
- Optimized the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience
Settings
- Search Settings now supports fuzzy match and contains a search history
Music
- Added Dual Mode Music Share in realme Lab