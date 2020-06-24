Realme 2 Pro Gets Android 10 OS and Realme UI with the Latest Software Update

The Realme 2 Pro was launched almost two years ago, in September 2018. The phone came with the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with ColorOS 5.2 customization at the time of its launch. In 2019, the smartphone was upgraded to Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6. The Realme 2 Pro is now getting the Android 10 operating system with Realme UI.

Realme had started the ‘Realme UI Early Access’ program for the Realme 2 Pro almost a month ago. This was a public beta testing program of the Android 10 OS for the smartphone. Realme is now rolling out a stable version of the Android 10-based software to the beta testers as well as the regular users of the Realme 2 Pro. This Android 10 update for the Realme 2 Pro comes bearing the version number RMX1801EX_11.F.07 and it is 2.95GB in size.

Going by the user reports online, the update is being rolled out via the OTA method, in stages. If you haven’t got the update yet, you can check for it manually from the ‘Software Update’ section of the smartphone that can be found in the setting menu. It is worth mentioning that there is an issue going on with Realme’s OTA servers due to which a few users might be getting the ‘No network connection’ error while they are trying to check for the update manually. Worry not, Realme has said that the issue will be fixed in two working days.

The new software for the Realme 2 Pro brings almost all the standard features of the Android 10 operating system. Since the new software is baked with the brand’s latest UI customization, the Realme UI, it gets additional features of the custom UI pack. Here is a complete list of changes and new features that the latest software update of the Realme 2 Pro brings with it.

Realme 2 Pro Android 10 update (RMX1801EX_11.F.07) changelog:

Visuals

Updated UI to realme UI

Brand new Real Design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient



Smart Sidebar

Optimized user interface and improved one-handed operation

Optimized Smart Sidebar: Replaced File Console with File Manager; removed OSIE Visual Effect and No Notification Alerts

Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen Mode

Added two new features: “Assistive Ball Opacity” and “Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App”

Optimized the Floating Window feature for more apps

Added Bubbles: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse or open the app



Screenshot

Optimized 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe to take a screenshot of the selected part of the screen (partial screen capture). Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot

Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound

Optimized screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release to share it, or drag it down and release to take a long screenshot



Navigation Gestures 3.0

Optimized gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode

System

Added Focus Mode: Minimizes outside distractions when you are learning or working

Added whole new charging animation

Optimized the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation

Added pause feature for screen recording

Added a floating window and settings for screen recording

New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer

Optimized system built-in ringtones

Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility

New management feature for recent tasks: You can view memory of recent tasks and locked apps



Games

Optimized visual interaction for Game Space

Optimized loading animation for Game Space



Homescreen

Added new live wallpapers

Added artistic wallpapers

Added option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on homescreen

Added option to customize the size, shape, and style of app icons on homescreen

Optimized the graphic design of password unlock to facilitate one-handed operation

Support for animated wallpapers on the lockscreen

Added a Simple Mode for homescreen, featuring larger fonts, icons and a clearer layout



Security

Random MAC address Generator: When your phone is connected to Wi-Fi network system generates a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy

Tools

In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating window

Added the trim feature in Recordings

Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather

Added weather-adaptive animations in Weather



Camera

Optimized the Camera UI for better user experience

Optimized the Timer UI and sound



Photos

Optimized the Album UI for a clearer structure and photo thumbnails

Added Album Recommendations that recognize more than 80 different scenes



Communications

realme Share now supports sharing files with OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi devices

Optimized the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience



Settings

Search Settings now supports fuzzy match and contains a search history

Music