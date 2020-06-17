Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC Announced with 5G Support, Faster CPU and GPU Than SD675

The Snapdragon 765G was the first mid-range chipset from Qualcomm to feature the 5G cellular connectivity. The brand is now adding one more 5G chipset to its mid-range SoC lineup, the Snapdragon 690.

This new processor from Qualcomm is placed above the Snapdragon 675, making it the range-topping chipset in the Snapdragon 600 series. The Snapdragon 690, however, sits below the Snapdragon 765G in Qualcomm’s lineup of smartphone chipsets with 5G.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 Features and Specifications

The Snapdragon 690 uses an 8nm LPP (Low Power Plus) fabrication process. It features eight Kryo 560 CPU cores. Out of these eight CPU cores, two are Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, and six are Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. On the graphics front, the Snapdragon 690 uses an all-new Adreno 619L GPU, supporting Full HD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The chipset supports 2x LPDDR4X RAM modules with a max frequency of 1866MHz. Qualcomm says that the new CPU and GPU setup has helped the Snapdragon 690 offer 20% faster CPU performance and 60% faster GPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 675.

The Snapdragon 690 has Spectra 355L ISP which supports up to 192MP stills, a single 48MP camera with noise reduction, or two cameras of 32MP and 16MP resolution. The chipset supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second. Coming to the connectivity, the SoC has an all-new, Snapdragon X51 modem. It has support for 5G connectivity. Although, it supports only sub-6GHz networks and not the mmWave. That being said, it still offers an impressive, 2500Mbps download and 1200Mbps upload speeds. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1 with aptX adaptive, Wi-Fi ax, dual-band GPS, and USB 3.1 Type-C.

According to Qualcomm, LG Electronics, Motorola, SHARP, and TCL will soon announce products with Snapdragon 690 SoC.