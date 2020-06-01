Latest Pixel 4a XL Leak Shows the Cancelled Smartphone from Google from All Angles

While the Google Pixel 4a XL may have been canceled, a publication that goes by Pigtou, has revealed renders of the smartphone, showing us how the device would have looked if it made to the market.

As you might know, it has been almost a year since Google launched the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL. Considering that Google refreshes its smartphone lineup every year, it is time for the brand to launch successors to the Pixel 3a series smartphones, which, everyone was expecting to be the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a XL. However, it was recently revealed that the brand has canceled the Pixel 4a XL and that it will launch only the Pixel 4a. There will not be a successor to the Pixel 3a XL this time around.

However, the renders of the Pixel 4a XL that were revealed by Pigtou , show the Pixel 4a XL in its glory. As you can see in these renders, the Pixel 4a XL would have carried its design language from its predecessor. It would have featured a display that has a punch-hole mounted to its top left corner and a dual-camera setup at the rear. The phone would have had power and volume buttons mounted to its right, SIM card slot to the left, speaker, microphone, and USB Type-C port at the bottom, and a Google logo on the back panel.

There is no doubt, the Google Pixel 4a XL would have been one of the coolest looking devices in the market if it had seen the light of day. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Now, it is unclear why Google has canceled the Pixel 4a XL. However, the word around the street is that Google has canceled the device because it didn’t see a lot of potential for the smartphone from the sales perspective. It makes sense as well. Google charges its mid-range smartphones the same amount of money at which other manufacturers offer flagship-grade phones.

So, people wouldn’t have preferred the pricy Pixel 4a XL over its competitors, such as the OnePlus 8 and the iPhone SE 2020, especially in times like these when everyone’s hit economically due to the Coronavirus pandemic.