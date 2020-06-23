Oppo Reno 3A Launched in Japan with SD665 SoC, AMOLED Screen, Quad-camera Setup

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in the Reno 3 series today, the Reno 3A. It comes as an entry-level smartphone in the Reno 3 lineup.

The Reno 3 lineup from Oppo had made its debut in February this year. The Reno 3 series had launched with three smartphones, the Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro, and the Reno 3 Youth Edition. Today, the brand is expanding the lineup with the launch of a new Reno 3 series device, the Reno 3A. The Reno 3A has launched as the most affordable phone in the lineup. This smartphone has made its debut in Japan. Currently, there is no information if Oppo plans to launch the Reno 3A in other markets.

Oppo Reno 3A Price and Availability

The Reno 3A cones in only one memory configuration, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It has been priced at JPY 39,800. You can have the smartphone in two color options, Black and White. The Reno 3A is scheduled to go on sale in Japan from 25th June.

Oppo Reno 3A Specifications

The Reno 3A features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080) resolution. The display has a traditional, V-shaped notch at the top, an 89.9% screen to body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Unfortunately, the display lacks a high refresh rate.

Powering the Reno 3A is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. As I said earlier, the phone comes in a single memory configuration, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. On the software side of things, the phone features Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7.1 customization on top.

The rear camera setup of the smartphone has four cameras, a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors to aid in capturing macro images and images with background blur. The front camera of the phone is a 16MP sensor.

The Reno 3A features a 4025mAh battery. Its charging speed, however, is currently unknown. The device supports two SIM cards and comes with dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C port for charging.