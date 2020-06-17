OPPO Find X2 with Snapdragon 865 Launched in India, Find X2 Pro Not Coming Anytime Soon

The OPPO Find X2 series, which was unveiled in March 2020, has been launched in India today. The Find X2 will be available shortly, but the Find X2 won’t be available for purchase anytime soon. The OPPO Find X2 competes with the likes of the OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20, and Xiaomi Mi 10.

The OPPO Find X2 is a high-end smartphone with a 120Hz OLED screen, Snapdragon 865 processor, improved 48MP triple-camera setup, 5G connectivity, and 65W fast charging. The smartphone resembles the OnePlus 8 Pro in a lot of ways, including its screen, primary rear-facing camera, and connectivity features.

OPPO Find X2 Availability, Price, Release Date

The OPPO Find X2 will be available in India through Amazon.in and other retailers in a few days. The actual release date hasn’t been revealed yet. The OPPO Find X2 price in India is INR 64,990 for the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will be available in two colors: Ceramic Black and Ocean Glass.

OPPO Find X2 Specs

The OPPO Find X2 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch refresh rate, HDR10+ content playback capability, 1200 nits peak brightness, and a corner punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The display covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and it is protected by a Gorilla Glass 6 panel. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint reader and the phone has stereo speakers. It has a 4200mAh battery and supports both USB Power Delivery and SuperVOOC 2.0 65W fast charging.

The phone runs Android 10-based ColorOS 10 software. The Find X2 is equipped with the fastest known chipset for Android smartphones right now, the Snapdragon 865. It also has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. In terms of connectivity, the phone has GPS, 5G (SA & NSA), dual-SIM card slot, dual-LTE and dual-VoLTE, VoWiFi, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port.

The OPPO Find X2 has a 32MP selfie camera at the front with HDR and 1080p 30fps video recording. At the rear, it has a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera with a wide-angle lens, F1.7 aperture, OIS, omnidirectional PDAF, and laser autofocus. There’s a 13MP telephoto camera with a 52mm lens (2x optical zoom), OIS, F2.4 aperture, and PDAF. The 12MP ultrawide-angle camera has autofocus, F2.2 aperture, and a 16mm lens. The phone can record up to 4K 60fps videos and 1080p 240fps slow-motion videos.