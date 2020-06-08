OnePlus Z Specifications and Price Leak, Could Be an Instant Hit

After the OnePlus X turned out to be a flop, OnePlus is working on a new mid-range smartphone, and it hopes that the phone succeeds this time. It could be called the OnePlus Z, and it is scheduled to be launched in July. Specifications and tentative pricing of the OnePlus Z were leaked via a survey put out by one of OnePlus’ partners.

A survey put out by Payback, an affiliate and rewards program partner, asked users whether they would be interested in a phone from OnePlus if it has a price tag of INR 24,990. An image attached to the question also displayed the specifications of the phone, revealing the identity of that OnePlus phone.

OnePlus Z Specifications

Going by the survey, which mostly appears accurate, the OnePlus Z is said to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also features an in-display optical fingerprint reader, similar to the OnePlus 8. However, previous leaks have pointed towards a centered punch hole in the display for the selfie camera rather than the OnePlus 8’s corner punch hole.

The phone uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It could have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Similar to most other OnePlus phones, the OnePlus Z won’t have a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The phone feature a 16MP selfie camera and a 64MP+16MP+2MP triple-camera setup on the rear. It would most probably be able to capture 1080p videos using the front-facing camera and 4K 30fps videos using the rear-facing camera’s main unit.

The OnePlus Z could feature 5G connectivity, a dual-SIM card slot, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a single speaker. It could come packed with a 4,300mAh battery and feature 30W Warp Charge feature for fast battery charging.

OnePlus Z Price In India, Release Date

OnePlus Z will be priced lower than the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 7T. According to the leaked survey, OnePlus Z’s price in India could be INR 24,990 (around $330). Previous reports and rumors pointed out to July 10 as the tentative launch date of the OnePlus Z. It could be an excellent competitor to phones like the Realme X2 and the Xiaomi Redmi K20.